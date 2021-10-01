Halle Berry criticized the huge alimony to the ex-lover: “This is extortion”

The star actually provides for the father of her 12-year-old daughter.





The 54-year-old actress posted an inspiring post on Instagram, but received many negative comments in response. For example, one of the users of the social network wrote: “This is a woman who cannot keep a man.” Halle Berry did not remain silent: “Who said that I want to keep the wrong men? Because I do not want it”.

Later, the star added that no man had ever cared about her, and called the huge alimony to the ex-boyfriend “extortion.” Holly was probably referring to Gabriel Aubrey, from whom she gave birth to a daughter, Nala (she is now 12 years old). The star also brings up 7-year-old son Matzeo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, but she had no conflicts with him.

“I’ve been paying child support for ten years,” Holly added. – I understand that some parents may need help, but I feel that in these times, both men and women should take care of their children and make every effort to provide for them. Legally, people use children to get money for a way of life that they cannot earn and that far exceeds the needs of the child … I fully understand men who feel that they are being used under the guise of the system. ”

Berry went to court last year to reduce her financial support to Gabriel to $ 4,000 a month. Now the actress pays the 44-year-old Canadian model 16 thousand each.