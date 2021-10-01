Halle Berry reveals who she had her first kiss

И продолжался он целых полчаса.

The 54-year-old actress, Oscar winner and just a woman who never ceases to admire, told when her first kiss happened. In a conversation with her friend, fashionable stylist Lindsay Flores, Holly explained that her debut in the field of intimate relationships took place in the company of … a girl.

“I had a boyfriend named LaSchon Bode and I wanted to kiss him in French. But I didn’t know how to do it right, so I asked my best friend of those times to show me how to kiss correctly in French. Which she did, ”recalls the star of Bond and other successful films.

“So she came to my house and kissed me for about 30 minutes. She literally showed me how to kiss a guy in French. And the next evening I went to LaSchon and demonstrated my technique. “

When Flores asked Berry which of them the kiss was better, the actress without any doubts replied that it was her boyfriend after all.

Halle Berry has long outgrown her childhood crush, having been married several times, in a relationship a couple of times, and having two children. At the moment, the woman is dating musician Van Hunt.

The actress recently shared photos from the ski resort where the couple vacationed together last week. One picture shows Van Hunt, 50, dressed in a classic suit, while the other shows a couple hugging each other with protective masks on their faces.

In September, an anonymous source told PEOPLE that the couple had been dating for several months, and the musician had already met Holly’s children, 7-year-old Maceo-Robert and 12-year-old daughter Nala.