Halle Berry was important to seeing black actresses on screen because of her white mother

Actress Halle Berry admitted that it was very important for her to see black actresses on the screen. This statement was made by the Hollywood star after she took part in the filming of a documentary on the PBS American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free. The premiere of the documentary was announced on January 18, 2021. The film was directed by American director and screenwriter Yoruba Richen. The film tells an inspiring story of how six iconic African American women – Lena Horne, Abi Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diane Carroll, Sissy Tyson and Pam Grier – challenge the entertainment industry to debunk the many racist stereotypes of American society. The painting contains archival records with all the heroines, as well as interviews with contemporary artists who were directly influenced by their work, including Halle Berry.

“I was a black child who was raised by a white woman, so I didn’t have the opportunity to see black people in my neighborhood every day,” Catwoman said in an interview.

The Oscar winner said that any appearance of black actresses on the screen since her youth left an indelible imprint on Holly’s soul. “It has always been important for me to identify with the great actresses of our time with dark complexions. I’ve seen Lena Horney, Dorothy Dandridge and Diane Carroll play on the big screen before, and even then they fascinated me. I dreamed of becoming as great an actress as Dorothy in Julia, ”said Holly.

“This is very, very important,” Holly said, emphasizing that her mother was a white woman named Judith Ann Hawkins, who could not fully convey cultural codes to her and help her identify herself in the adult world.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alla Karfidova