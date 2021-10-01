Have fun before summer is over – Dwayne Scala Johnson will show you how – Perm information portal

This weekend, TV-3 will air a selection of films about adventures in the wild: giant snakes, underwater caves and treasures of lost civilizations – all the best in the genre.

Adventure Time kicks off on TV-3 on Friday August 20, at 19:30 from the classics of the genre – the film “Treasure of the Amazon” (16+) and Dwayne Rocks Johnson in one of his best roles. The owner of big muscles, a strong word and a great sense of humor, Beck, a specialist in knocking out debts for the mafia, is tasked with finding the unlucky son of the mafia boss, Travis Walker. He left Stanford and went in search of treasures in the wilds of the Amazon, where he crossed the path of the local authority Hatcher – the owner of gold mines that resemble hell on earth and the main anti-hero in this story. As director Peter Berg said, “Amazon’s Treasure” was supposed to be filmed in Brazil, as it should be, but when the film crew arrived there for development, it was immediately robbed by three armed local residents. So, they decided to shoot away from real dangers – in Hawaii. By the way, Dwayne Scala Johnson also tried not to take risks in this film, so all the tricks for him were performed by his cousin Tanoai Reed – participation turned out to be a broken leg for him and the Taurus award for the best trick from the World Academy of Stuntmen.

Followed in 21:30and also on Saturday at 14:30, on TV-3 – a slightly more believable and frightening thriller Jungle (16+), the heroes of which will have to go through all the circles of the wild tropical hell. A group of friends go to the jungles of Bolivia in search of exotic experiences, but when the guide disappears and the friends are left alone with the wild nature, the journey turns into a struggle for survival.

Almost everything shown on the screen actually happened to the Israeli traveler Yossi Ginsberg during his trip to South America. Miraculously survived, he wrote a book, based on which “Jungle” was filmed. This film is often compared to “The Survivor”, only instead of DiCaprio in the title role here is the grown-up star of “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe. Also on the team is the German actor Thomas Kretschman, who starred in The Avengers and Stalingrad.

On Saturday, August 21, at 19:00 dive into the depths with a team of young amateur divers from the movie “Blue Abyss: A New Chapter” (16+)…

Step-sisters Mia and Sasha, in the company of their friends, decide to explore the world of an unknown underwater cave, which turns out to be more diverse and scary than they expected – the film will delight viewers who love to tickle their nerves with stories about bloodthirsty killer sharks. And right after its end, in 20:45 – adventures in dark and dangerous underwater spaces will continue in “Cave” (16+) – a spectacular and effective thriller from the creators of “The Matrix” and “Adrenaline”, which takes place in the Romanian Carpathians, where the shooting took place.

A group of diving scientists, intrigued by the entrance to the caves, located right under the ancient abbey of the Templars, sets off to explore the underwater ecosystem and makes a scientific discovery: here, in the dark, monstrous predatory creatures live – so dangerous that it will not be easy to convey the news of a sensation upstairs.

Meet the wilderness and its creepiest inhabitants this weekend on TV-3!