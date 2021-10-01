Helmut Marko: We negotiated with Norris

Red Bull sports consultant Helmut Marko appreciated the performances of young Formula 1 drivers and admitted that at one time he was in negotiations with Lando Norris.

Question a few years ago, when you paid attention to Max Verstappen, you had no doubt that one day he will become the world champion. Now have you proved that you were right?

Helmut Marko: I am proud that we decided to bring Max to Formula 1 at the age of 16. Looking at him, I never doubted that we had chosen the right path. He is always extremely collected and nothing can distract him from the goal, from the desire to win.

Q: Recently, two other young riders – Lando Norris and George Russell – suddenly became the focus of attention. Do you think both perform at the same level as Verstappen at the beginning of their careers?

Helmut Marko: I noticed Norris some time ago. But Max still ranks first in my ranking of riders, because he knows how to immediately achieve success in any conditions and recently demonstrated this in the rain race in Sochi. He didn’t have enough to win – he just had to stop at the pit stop a circle earlier.

Question: How do you assess Russell’s performance?

Helmut Marko: Next year we’ll see how good it is.

Q: Didn’t he show it back last year when he replaced Lewis Hamilton and led the race behind the wheel of a Mercedes?

Helmut Marko: Believe me, driving such a car, many could win the title.

Q: Is there any interest in Norris from Red Bull Racing?

Helmut Marko: We were negotiating, but he has a long-term contract with McLaren. We have our own way.

Q: And he can lead you to the title this year …

Helmut Marko: To begin with, we need to again become the leaders of the personal classification. But most of the remaining tracks fit the Red Bull Racing car.