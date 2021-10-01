High relationship: Orlando Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry went to yoga with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry / Miranda Kerr with Katy Perry

The friendly relationship between the former and real girls of Orlando Bloom delights fans of both. Singer Katy Perry, 36, attended a yoga class hosted by Bloom’s ex-wife, 38-year-old Miranda Kerr, and even advertised her brand’s cosmetics on Instagram.



Spent a wellness day with my friend Miranda Kerr and her brand,

– wrote the artist. She clarified that she first took up yoga since she was pregnant.

Let’s just say that I liked shavasana,

She added.

44-year-old Orlando Bloom, Katie’s fiancé, left a cute comment under the photo of his beloved:

Both of you are the cutest. I miss all the fun

– he wrote, also advertising the cosmetics of his ex-wife along the way.



The Lord of the Rings actor received a flurry of approving comments from fans – four thousand people liked his statement.



Indeed, you rarely meet when a couple after a divorce remains in such a good relationship.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr broke up in 2013 after three years of marriage, and they are raising their 10-year-old son Flynn together. The boy often spends time not only with his father, but also with his fiancée Katie. They even went on vacation to Venice together last month.



Since their daughter Daisy Dove was born to Orlando and Katie last summer, parents are spending more time with both children. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry wanted to get married last summer, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although some believe that the couple got married in secret, the stars did not give any confirmation of this.

Kerr, in addition to Flynn, also has two younger sons from her husband Evan Spiegel.



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their son Flynn