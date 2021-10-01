Hit the actress with the butt, Smith refused to take off his shirt: 10 facts about the movie “Bad Boys”

Can you believe it’s been over 26 years since Martin Lawrence and Will Smith first teamed up as Miami detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowry? The action comedy Bad Boys was first released in April 1995 and ushered in a new era of energetic blockbusters. Scroll down to find out some facts about Bad Boys that you may not have known.

10. It was Michael Bay’s first feature film

In addition to giving Will Smith and Martin Lawrence their big break in film, Bad Boys was also the first film by one of the most successful and divisive directors of the past three decades: Michael Bay. Previously known for his work in television commercials and music videos (including “I’d Do Anything For Love” by Meat Loaf and “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls), the American director made his feature film debut with Bad Boys.

Bay further refined his ultra-trendy, fast-paced blockbuster style with action hits like The Rock and Armageddon, and then led the Transformers series.

9. The film was originally conceived for Dana Carvey and John Lovitz.

The movie that eventually became Bad Boys grew out of a script by George Gallo (writer of Midnight Run), originally titled Bulletproof Hearts. Aside from another title, producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer originally planned two very different actors to star in Miami cops Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowry: former Saturday Night Live comedians John Lovitz and Dana Carvey. This failed, at least in part because Carvey (best known as Garth from Wayne’s World) was reportedly intimidated by notorious producer Simpson. Instead, Lovitz and Carvey co-starred with Nicolas Cage in the 1994 comedy Trapped in Paradise, written and directed by Bad Boys creator George Gallo.

8. Arsenio Hall turned down the role of Mike Lowry

Once Carvey and Lovitz disappeared from the screen, Bad Boys producers Simpson and Bruckheimer decided to find black actors for the lead roles, as they did more than a decade ago when they cast Eddie Murphy in the 1984 Beverly Hills Cop. Before considering Will Smith, they offered the role of Mike to Arsenio Hall (Murphy’s co-star in Coming to America).

Hall, who recently ended a successful career as a television talk show host, dropped Bad Boys, which he admitted was one of several “bad decisions” he made at the time.

7. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence improvised nearly all of their dialogue

Even though the Bad Boys cast and crew were eagerly awaiting the film’s release, almost none of the members had anything good to say about the script. Director Michael Bay didn’t like much of the dialogue, but since Bad Boys was a relatively low-budget film, he didn’t have much money to pay for rewriting the script.

For this reason, Bay encouraged Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to improvise while filming. The vast majority of their lines in the film, including the most memorable ones, were delivered on the fly.



For example, Michael Bay secretly asked Will to name Lawrence “bitch” in front of the car scene. The entire scene was improvised, as did Martin’s comment when Tea Leoni called him gay.

6. Tea Leoni was knocked out when the trick went wrong.

Shooting action movies can of course be dangerous, and unfortunately Bad Boys supporting actress Tea Leoni was injured when the scene went wrong. Leonie recalls: “I was not up to par when the stuntman hit me in the jaw with the butt of a machine gun. My legs gave way and I fell on my back. “

The fainted actress was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, she recovered completely and was soon able to return to work.

5. Will Smith refused to star in a shirtless scene

In the years since the Bad Boys, moviegoers have become accustomed to seeing Will Smith bare-breasted, but in 1995 the actor was not entirely comfortable. Michael Bay wanted Smith to go shirtless on foot through the streets of Miami, but Smith refused.

A compromise was reached, and Smith agreed to star in the scene with his shirt unbuttoned.

4. Michael Bay gave up a quarter of his salary to fund one shootout.

Over the years, the name Michael Bay has become synonymous with mega-budget, super-complex blockbusters, so it’s a little surprising that the director had a much smaller budget to work on Bad Boys. In an effort to make the film as rich as possible, Bay asked Columbia Pictures for more money for a shootout at the airport, but they refused.

To film the scene, Bay donated $ 25,000 of his $ 100,000 salary to pay the crew. As another cost-cutting measure, the Porsche that Mike Smith drives in the movie was actually Bay’s own car.

3. Smith and Bay had a falling out over the phrase “I love you dude.”

Michael Bay mentions in the comments about the fight he and Will Smith had at the end of filming. It was one of the last frames in the movie where Bay wanted Smith to say, “Hey boy, I love you” to Martin Lawrence. He thought it would show a softer side of Smith’s character, but on the day of filming, the actor decided he didn’t want to say that line. Bay recalls that the dispute lasted an hour and a half, at some point, Tea Leoni and Lawrence joined him. In the end, Bay relented, saying that Smith was not obliged to utter the phrase. Then he pointed to the setting sun and explained to Smith: “This is nature, her mother, and she is not waiting for us.” They filmed the scene and Smith spoke the phrase.

2. The budget for Bad Boys II was nearly seven times that of the original.

The Bad Boys movie was shot for $ 19 million, which was a fairly small budget for a mid-90s action movie. However, after the film grossed over $ 141 million and Bay and Smith became famous figures in Hollywood, they were able to knock out a much larger budget for the sequel (in which Gabrielle Union joined the cast as Marcus’ sister Sidney Burnett).

The 2003 film Bad Boys II was shot for $ 130 million, about 6.8 times the budget for the original film. The sequel proved to be an even bigger hit, grossing over $ 273 million. The third film of 2020, Bad Boys for Life, went on to become even more successful, grossing over $ 426 million on a $ 90 million budget.

1. Will Smith mentioned Bad Boys on The Prince of Beverly Hills

The Bad Boys may have sent Will Smith on the road to stardom on the big screen, but in the meantime, the rapper-turned actor continued to work on his favorite TV sitcom, The Prince of Beverly Hills, which ran from 1990 to 1996. The show featured a scene in which Will’s young cousin Nicky complains that his parents won’t let him watch Bad Boys, to which Will replies, “whatcha gonna do?” (“And what are you going to do?”).

This is, of course, an allusion to the lyrics to the Inner Circle song “Bad Boys”, which became the theme of the “Bad Boys” films. (And young actor Ross Bagley, who played Nicky, will play Smith’s stepson in the movie “Independence Day”).