Hot handsome! New photos of Ben Affleck and J.Lo on vacation in Miami

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, are spending time together again. Fans of the artists have suspected for several weeks that the couple has reunited. So, in Miami, the singer and actor got into the lens of the paparazzi when they left J. Lo’s house. The singer literally shone with happiness.

Earlier, insiders reported that Lopez has been in high spirits lately. By the way, before Miami, the singer and actor rested together in Montana and even then did not hide from photographers. For the first time, Ben was noticed at Jennifer’s house back in April, although the ex-lovers began to communicate in the winter.

Jennifer glows with happiness

For a few months next to Jennifer Affleck literally transformed. In the new shots, the actor looks fresh, fit and rejuvenated. Earlier, the media actively discussed Ben’s alcoholism, because of which he divorced Jennifer Garner, and then lost the location of his beloved Ana de Armas.

Lopez recently also broke up with her boyfriend. Alex Rodriguez compromised himself in the eyes of the bride with an outside connection. The wedding planned by the couple never took place. “Ben and Jen had the same decadent mood after their breakups. Regardless of whether they will be together or not, now they feel good, “- commented the source of the reunion of Jennifer and Ben.

Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez ahead of the wedding

Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004. Then there was even talk of a wedding: the couple announced their engagement, but never legalized the relationship. The parting of the artists happened due to the fact that too much media attention was riveted on them. Very quickly after this breakup, Lopez married Mark Anthony, from whom she gave birth to two children.

