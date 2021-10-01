How Alex Rodriguez reacted to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion

Пока профессиональный бейсболист пытается переосмыслить разрыв с любимой, она уже отдыхает со своим бывшим женихом.

It cannot be denied that almost the whole world was alarmed by the news that J.Lo decided to restore her relationship with ex-fiancé – actor Ben Affleck.

The duo, who have been dating for two turbulent years, spent a week vacation in Montana as before. confirmed E! News. According to an insider, the former couple, nicknamed Bennifer, went to Yellowstone club shortly after attending a VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2.

“They are resting alone. Only the two of them. “

But while a lot of pop star fans are reveling in the news, there is one person who doesn’t faint from the highly anticipated reunion, and that’s Alex Rodriguez.

A source close to J.Lo said the retired MLB player is overwhelmed, especially as Alex and Jennifer officially broke up and called off their engagement just a month ago.

“Alex is shocked that J.Lo has decided to move on. He really thought that they would be able to resolve all issues and reunite. He tried to contact J. Lo to meet, but she was pretty harsh with him. “

According to the source, Alex is “saddened” by J.Lo’s reunion with the Justice League actor, so much so that he approached her to say that he was “upset.” As the insider summarizes: “Jennifer is not interested in renewing any ties with Rodriguez. Their relationship has come to an end. “

The actress and ex-athlete decided to leave in mid-April after four years of marriage. A few days later, she and Rodriguez reunited briefly, and an anonymous source reported that they even “tried to work it out.” However, at the end of the month, the Batman v Superman actor and Jennifer were spotted together. Ben was photographed as he landed outside the home of J.Lo Beautу” In Los Angeles. At the time, another source explained that they were “just friends.”

But it looks like passion is flaring up between the ex-lovers again. Another insider close to J.Lo explains that their weeklong reunion gave them a chance to “see what this might lead to.”

“She wants to try being with Ben,” the insider put it simply. “They never had an official breakup and she always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right, and so far they have been in different places. ”

The source notes that “they have always maintained a bond and strong relationship.”

“She finally had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where their relationship could lead. They are very comfortable with each other and simple. She wants to keep seeing him and J. Lo is very happy. “

As celebrity fans remember, it’s been 17 years since Ben and Jen decided to break off their engagement. They first started dating in July 2002, when they starred together in the film Gigli. By November, the 48-year-old Oscar winner had enough strength to ask the main question – “Will you marry me”? Just days before they were due to exchange vows in September 2003, the duo canceled the wedding, but only announced it publicly a few months later.