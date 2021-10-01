how Angelina Jolie’s style has changed

Back in the 90s, Jolie’s main calling card was a leather trench coat, an alcoholic T-shirt and low-rise trousers. Over time, the actress changed her outfits towards the classics and increasingly began to appear in paparazzi lenses in classic black dresses and pantsuits. But, despite the fashion evolution, the images of the star still inspire thousands of fans.

In our article, we tell you how Jolie’s style has changed.

1997-2000

At the beginning of her career, Angelina Jolie made leather clothes the main feature of her style. And her appearance on the red carpet in a black lacquered trench coat, which reminded the image of Neo from “The Matrix”, is still considered a cult. In general, at social events, Jolie has always stood out for her unique style. Angelina loved to complement evening dresses with coats and jackets. Just remember her appearance in a shimmering Randolph Duke dress in a duet with a long cloak.

2000-2003

In the early 2000s, Jolie begins dating Billy Bob Thornton, but still remains faithful to leather pants and Cossacks. True, the actress nevertheless experimented with her style. For example, she came to the Oscars in 2000 in a gothic outfit that resembled the image of Morticia Addams. But at the premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie again returned to her usual daring outfit.

2004–2013

Since 2004, Angelina’s style begins to change towards the classics, to which she remains true today. Coats, pantsuits, shirts and jeans form the basis of her everyday wardrobe. On the red carpet, the actress relies on elegance and conciseness. So, at the Academy Awards in 2004, she appears in a satin Marc Bower dress. A year later, Jolie begins dating Brad Pitt. As a result, her looks become more feminine. In 2007, in Cannes, the star appears in the image of an Italian diva: in a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sloppy tail and branded arrows.

During this period, one of Jolie’s most memorable exits was her appearance in an asymmetrical milk dress Atelier Versace on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in 2012. This outfit was recognized as one of the best at the ceremony.

2014–2020

During this period, Jolie was able to reveal the formula for her impeccable style. Now the actress combines her favorite grunge and elegance in her looks. In everyday life, Angelina often appears in midi skirts, flying shirts, cozy cardigans, trench coats, leather trousers and jackets. The actress complements her looks with classic bags. In her collection you can find a variety of models: from Valentino to Ralph Lauren.

Angelina Jolie today

Today, Jolie rarely appears on the red carpet, so we can only consider her everyday outfits. The actress still relies on classic black: from maxi dresses to skirts, which she often complements with double-breasted trench coats.