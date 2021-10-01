How Ben Affleck trained for the role of Batman – through alcoholism, diet and antidepressants. But he started drinking on the set of Justice League

But then Affleck still got fat (for the role). And did not overcome alcohol

In 2019, Affleck, for the sake of the movie “Out of the Game”, on the contrary, was gaining fat mass on purpose. There he plays a basketball player who fell to the bottom. Affleck in preparation put on weight to 111 kg. To look like a guy who drinks a case of beer a day:

“I gulped down a gallon of ice cream at night, reading the headlines about unsolved murders. At that time I did not drink alcohol, but my alcohol habits were carried over to food. I ate a lot of starchy foods and put on weight quickly – at my age it’s easy. ”

After the role of a basketball player, Affleck was able to lose 15 kg again. It wasn’t that hard anymore – the experience in preparing for Batman v Superman was much harsher.

But the role of Batman did not change Affleck’s life. For filming in the next superhero film “Justice League” he was drinking heavily and ruined relations with his wife (a year after the release of “League” they divorced). After the divorce, he held out for a year, but in 2019 he broke down again (and the yellow press photographers immediately photographed him drunk at a party).