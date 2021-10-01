How Matt Damon fell out with his daughter over a homophobic word

Actor Matt Damon said in an interview how he quarreled with his daughter because he called homosexuals an offensive word. After the child’s explanation, Matt abandoned the use of obscene definitions of gay. But this is not Damon’s first “puncture” associated with statements about the LGBT community.

American actor, star of the films “Good Will Hunting” and “The Departed” – Matt Damon – spoke about the dialogue on the topic of the LGBT community, which took place with his daughter. In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on August 1, Matt admitted that at one of the family dinners he used an obscene word with the letter F, which is used to insult homosexuals (there is an analogue of this expression in Russian).

According to Damon, after that the girl left the table, protesting against the humiliation of gays. Recall that Damon is married to interior designer Luciana Barroso, with whom he has three children – daughters 10, 12 and 15 years old.

When I was a child, the word that my daughter calls “insulting homosexuals” was usually used with a different meaning, ”the actor commented.

Matt tried to make excuses to his daughter, referring to the film “Stuck on You”, where he played the main role.

Come on, this is a joke! I’m talking [это слово] in the movie “Stuck in You”! – added the actor.

But the girl did not give up and wrote a letter to her dad about why this word could not be used.

I will give up the F word. I get it, ”Damon surrendered.

Matt’s story hit the tops of English-speaking Twitter on August 2. Many commentators have condemned the star dad, believing that he apparently used an offensive designation for a long time.

I grew up where he was. What was a joke to him was not like a joke to us. It was a shot. This meant that we had to look over our shoulder at this person all the time, because we knew that he might be someone who wants to beat us up. Of course, wanting to humiliate us, – wrote a user of the social network with the nickname Sister Unity…

Critics have imagined how Damon would react when he saw: his perhaps ironic story caused discontent on the web.

Matt Damon comes home and checks Twitter, the commentator joked under a pseudonym Tom Reagan’s Hat.

Matt Damon asked gay men not to talk about their personal lives

This is not the first time Matt Damon has hit the spotlight for allegedly homophobic remarks. In September 2015, the actor “asked” gay colleagues to hide their sex life.

Gay or not, people should not know about your preferences, – said the star in an interview with The Guardian.

After criticism, Matt commented on his opinion on the Ellen DeGeneres show: Damon explained that he did not offer homosexuals “to hide in the closet”, but only asked them to be more “mysterious”.

When Ben Affleck and I started working together, when Good Will Hunting came out, newspapers started writing that Ben and I were gay, just because we were writing together. And in an interview with The Guardian, I tried to say that an actor is more effective if he is mysterious, ” the star assured.

Medialeaks previously talked about how Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst got into Twitter trends thanks to his image change. The musician said goodbye to the usual baseball cap, opting for hair styling.

And actor Adam Driver starred in an advertisement for Burberry’s Hero perfume, where he turned into a centaur. The shot with the mythical creature, as Medialeaks showed, spawned many memes on the Web.