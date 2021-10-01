How much does Kris Jenner make? – MainStyles.ru

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner is the most successful mom in the world. She even patented the term in 2015. But it looks like Chris has finally decided to pursue her own brands. Media reported that on February 10, she registered the trademarks of Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare. Judging by the names, these will be lines of care and decorative cosmetics. But besides this, the matriarch of the Kardashian family has many sources of income. Let’s find out more about them.

Chris Jenner

10% from each child

The tycoon is known for taking 10% off each of its clients (i.e. children), whether it be from earnings as a model, licensing deals, or their own brands of cosmetics and apparel. The family loves to poke fun at Chris’s role as a mom. Jenner’s youngest daughter, Kylie, even used a cartoon image of her mother wearing black oversized sunglasses with “10%” on the lenses in the Kris Jenner collection of her cosmetics brand Kylie. All those management fees, agency fees, not to mention profits from her own ventures, add up to a decent amount. In 2021, experts estimate Jenner’s fortune at $ 190 million.

Jenner-Kardashian family

The beginning of the Jenner-Kardashian empire

Chris was married to renowned lawyer Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. Robert has passed away since 2003. It is he who is the father of Courtney, Kim, Chloe and Rob. A month after her divorce from her lawyer, Jenner married Olympic medalist Bruce (now Caitlin) Jenner. But this marriage broke up in 2015, but two common children appeared – Kendall and Kylie.

Bruce (Caitlin) Jenner and Kris Jenner

Chris became known as the executive producer of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians about her family. Ryan Seacrest, Executive Producer, E! said in a 2015 interview that he is looking for a family to do an Osborne-inspired reality show on MTV. The cameraman did a test recording at Jenner’s Sunday BBQ in Jenner’s backyard, and the rest is history. According to Forbes, Chris made about $ 100,000 per episode of the series. Mom described herself as a calculating PR specialist who does not shy away from scandals and disputes, but uses them to promote her family’s brand. So, the show began on October 14, 2007 after the scandal with a sex video of Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray Jay, which was leaked to the network. During its release, the program received several People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and MTV Music & TV Awards and changed the attitude of society towards reality TV. Before the show ended after fourteen years on the air, several spin-offs were released. The last season 20 was released on June 20. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has thus become one of the longest running reality shows in history.

Chris Jenner

Own business ventures

Chris has not only been involved in building personal brands for her children, but also in her own business endeavors. She is the author of two bestselling books, Kris Jenner … and All That Kardashian, 2011 and a cookbook titledIn the Kitchen with Kris: A Collection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorite Dishes“2014. In addition, the star earns between $ 50,000 and $ 75,000 for speaking at business and entrepreneurial conferences around the world. In 2013, Jenner had a six-week contract for her own daytime talk show, Chris, which debuted on Fox. She has been on the covers of countless magazines, including Bazaar, WSJ, interviews with Forbes, Vogue and Architectural Digest.

Jenner also runs a Los Angeles-based manufacturing company called Jenner Communications. According to Business Insider, one of the businesswomen’s latest ventures to hit supermarket shelves is a line of natural cleaning products that Chris launched with Good American co-founder Emma Grede. Jenner currently serves on the board of directors of King Kylie LLC, a joint venture company, Coty and Kylie Cosmetics. This came after a global cosmetics company bought a majority stake in the Kylie Jenner brand in 2019. And finally, the mother of the family does not plan to leave the TV screens. Despite the fact that the reality TV Keeping Up with the Kardashians has officially ended, the celebrity has already announced a new contract, this time with the Hulu service. So the whole family is busy preparing for the new show right now.

