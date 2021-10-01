How Nicole Kidman’s 1997 Oscar Dress Changed Red Carpet Tradition Forever

The 1997 Oscars marked a new era for cinema, giving way to independent filmmakers. Juliette Binoche became the third French actress in the entire history of the ceremony to receive the coveted statuette, and it seemed that American foundations were shaken that year. Another confirmation of this is the appearance of Nicole Kidman in a mustard-colored dress created by John Galliano. Today it is difficult to understand why then it was called revolutionary, but the fact remains – it changed the history of the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, March 1997 © Russell Einhorn

In 1997, Nicole Kidman already received the status of a key figure in Hollywood, having managed to star in “Batman Forever” and several box office tapes with another big star of the period, Tom Cruise. In life, their couple aroused no less interest than on the screen – the appearance on the red carpet of the 69th ceremony was no exception. True, this time, mostly because of her Christian Dior dress – the French fashion house entrusted the first appearance on the red carpet of a dress by Galliano to her. The outfit caused a violent reaction – from delight to a simulated attack of vomiting. The latter was shown by comedian Joan Rivers, who was commenting on the ceremony for E! That evening. “This color just makes you puke,” Rivers said bluntly into the microphone. By the law of the genre, this episode made the public talk about Kidman’s outfit even more.

The mustard-colored silk dress, decorated with embroidery with Chinese motifs, was really very different from what could previously be seen on the red carpet, and it was the color that was the point – Nicole Kidman was the first to move away from the basic palette, and then it was a real revolution. “I’m delighted, but I’m not sure that the dress will be understood,” Kidman herself doubted that evening. Be that as it may, after its release, Galliano was named the king of the red carpet, and for him, as for the new creative director of Christian Dior, this was the first real recognition. And the dress, in turn, has been dubbed, including by the Smithsonian University, one of the most influential red carpet events in history.