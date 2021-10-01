How the series “Miracle Workers” differs from the book by Simon Rich

The series “Miracle Workers”, which will change season 3 in July, can rightfully be considered one of the brightest and funniest projects of recent times. His popularity was ensured not only by the brilliant performance of Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, but also by the excellent script. The triumphant season 1 was based on the humorous story “What in God’s Name” by Simon Rich – in Russian it was published in ACT under the title “Miracle Workers”. In our review, we recall season 1 of the series and talk about its differences from the “book” “Miracle Workers”.

Heaven Incorporated, Eliza and Craig: what they are in the book and what they are on the screen



Shot from season 1 of the series “Miracle Workers”

One of the main advantages of season 1 of “Miracle Workers” is the brevity of the series – seven episodes of 20 minutes each fly by almost imperceptibly. This is facilitated by the energetic rhythm of the picture set from the very beginning. With such a compact presentation in comparison with the book (about 250 pages), Simon Rich, who himself adapted the story for the screen, had to make sacrifices.

The “victims” were the rewritten history of Craig and Eliza, as well as some interesting information about “Heaven Incorporated”. Why did God invent the Earth and humanity? How does he feel about the evolutionary biologist and popularizer of atheism, Richard Dawkins? What was the career progression of Angel Vince who became Sanjay on the show? The answers to these questions in Rich’s book sound very curious, as well as other details of the lives of heroes living in heaven.

In the book version, Eliza is not just a promoted girl, but a passionate neophyte who is trying “after an unthinkable number of meetings” to introduce a system for keeping track of prayers and sort them by urgency. The prayers of Sam and Laura, which became the beginning of the story, fall to the heroes of the book from the pack of the most urgent ones – to which, as in the series, no one was in a hurry to answer.

Craig also looks different in the book. If in the series he is an eccentric and the only employee of the Department of Answers to Prayers, then in the story he is part of a team that looks like an office team on Earth – and, as often happens, Craig is the only one who sincerely cares for his work. It is the indifference to work, which comes to workaholism, that brings Craig and Eliza together. They morph into something of a rookie cop and veteran veteran tandem – with all the relying instructions and tricks of the job that the show casts a glimpse of. Moreover, if in the book they are generally equal, then in the series Eliza somewhat pushes Craig into the background. However, the “advance” of the newcomer is a common thing in the cinema, and Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan play energetically enough that the superiority of one of them is not so conspicuous.

The very state of affairs in the “book” “Heaven, Incorporated” suspiciously resembles an ordinary earthly corporation. Two grassroots workers, around whom the action revolves, is going on on the other floors of the building, and the boss is busy with anything but work. Here one involuntarily recalls the equally dashing series “Computer Scientists” – and by the way, judging by the book, without the skills of a programmer and quick learning in God’s corporation you cannot fly high. And from the Earth in “Heavens Incorporated” borrowed not only the general carelessness and bureaucracy. Once you receive your pizza coupon for the monthly Angel of the Month title, read carefully everything that is written on the back in small print!

Sam and Laura: how to bring two shy people together and bring angels to white heat, parallels with the story of Craig and Eliza



Shot from season 1 of the series “Miracle Workers”

The story of Sam and Laura also looks more curious in the book. In the series, they accidentally meet at a party, and in the story they are familiar with the university. This makes the story of two shy people even more sad, and the angels ‘tracking’ them acquires the features of a detective story.

“Despite the fact that they were very close, it took them a full three minutes to meet their gaze, and another four – to speak.”

Sam and Laura live literally a couple of blocks from each other, but Laura almost never leaves the house, and Sam also eats up his complexes with huge orders from an Indian restaurant – this restaurant and his employee Raj play an important role in the book. In heaven, they can fight as much as they want to bring these two together – as Simon Rich’s story shows us, people can pass by happiness as many times as they want, even if it goes into their own hands.

“We’ll burn a donut. And if mortals try to get into another shitty coffee shop, we’ll burn it down too. We will burn until they turn on their heads and go to the bar, like the devil take them adults. ”

These words could have belonged to the cynic Vince / Sanjay, but they are uttered by Craig, who is eventually driven to white heat by human indecision. However, as it turns out, angels are also capable of not seeing what is happening under their noses. The story of Craig and Eliza in the course of the book takes on clear parallels with the story of Sam and Laura, and in one of the episodes they even intersect directly. This episode is not in the series, which is a pity.

It’s a pity that the ending of the story of Sam and Laura has been remade in the series – in the book it resembles something from the movie “Love Actually”. Perhaps that is why the book finale is left out of the screen history.

Shot from season 1 of the series “Miracle Workers”

The last words of Simon Rich’s book remind us of the very freedom of will that theologians have been struggling with for centuries:

“Their mortals sat alone in their apartments, staring at their iPhones. Each waited for the other to call. <...> Eliza shrugged. “Now it’s up to them.” Craig looked into her eyes and smiled. “And that’s right,” he said, and reached for the power button. “It’s up to them.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd – God’s Favorite Music Band



Shot from season 1 of the series “Miracle Workers”

Does God listen to music, and if so, does he have a favorite band? The churchmen would be puzzled by such a statement of the question – but Simon Rich has an unequivocal answer.

The American band Lynyrd Skynyrd released a series of excellent Southern rock albums in the 1970s. They would have continued to perform further, if not the plane crash in October 1977, which claimed the lives of several Lynyrd Skynyrd members and silenced the group for more than ten years. In the series, there was no place for their music: either it was not possible to agree on copyright, or southern rock did not fit into the style of the series. However, there is no doubt that under other circumstances, songs like “What’s Your Name” or “Tuesday’s Gone” would have just brightened up the soundtrack. According to Simon Rich, God’s taste is very good. However, see for yourself!