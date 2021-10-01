How to replicate Rihanna’s success and get rich before 33

In 2005, Robyn Rihanne Fenty (the real name of the singer, later Rihanna shortened it), a 17-year-old girl from Barbados, predicted a career typical for zero stars: to release several hits, record a couple of albums, join some label, and later … go into the shadows and tour the US states.

The “predictions” did not come true: today Rihanna is one of the most popular singers of the 21st century. In 2021, she was named the richest female musician in the world. How did the Barbadian beauty do it?

The image of the “good girl”

The girl began to sing at the age of seven, but she became famous after going through difficult life trials. Robin grew up in a troubled family: her father was addicted to illegal substances, her mother earned little. From the age of eight, the future star suffered from headaches: doctors believed that she had a brain tumor and gave disappointing forecasts. The tomography sessions fell on the parents’ divorce, so the baby had to cope with the news herself. The doctors’ mistake became known only when Robin was 14 years old. The future star was supported by her grandmother Clara, who encouraged the girl’s music lessons and even approved the girl’s decision to leave school to devote time to her career.

Rihanna as a child. Photo: globallookpress.com © PLANET PHOTOS

The girl’s talent was noticed by American producer Evan Rogers. When he invited Robin to audition, he was amazed at the talent of the young performer. No matter how cynical it may sound, the girl’s memorable appearance, a strong voice worked perfectly together with a touching story about a difficult childhood. The girl signed a contract with a recording agency, and the managers took up the image of a girl from a difficult family. For a memorable effect, the name Robyn Rihanna Fenty was shortened to Rihanna, especially since the word means a flowering variety of basil in Arabic. At the first performances, the singer was dressed in the teenage fashion of the 2000s: a girl with long golden hair appeared on stage, in a top and jeans, sang reggae hits and playfully winked at the audience. But later it was decided to change the concept. From the cover of the debut album, it was no longer a teenager who looked at the listener, but a pretty girl with cat eyes and large earrings in her ears – to match the R’n’B queens of that time, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys.

The video of the aspiring singer was shown on TV channels all over the world. Video: YouTube / Rihanna

The songs also changed: then the lyric Unfaithful became a hit, in which Rihanna sang that she did not want to be wrong. Music critics immediately called Riri “too good for show business” and “Princess R’n’B”.

“Good Girl Goes Bad”

Rihanna’s image underwent a radical change in 2007. Then the singer decided that it was time to experiment with the sound and participate in the album and invited the foreign scene mastodon will.i.am and producer Timbaland. At the same time, the album Good Girl Gone Bad was released. Rihanna was still singing about love, but in the lines she loved herself more. Outwardly, the girl also decided to change: she cut off her long brown hair and dyed it black, brought her eyes up with black shadows and got rid of romantic dresses, replacing them with outfits with a revealing neckline. In the new image, Rihanna starred in the videos Umbrella (“Umbrella”) and Please Don’t Stop The Music (“Please do not stop the music”). The songs took the first lines of the music charts, and the singer from a princess turned into the queen of R’n’B.

The music video for the song Umbrella has received over 720 million views. Video: YouTube / Rihanna

At that moment, the tabloids vied with each other about the romantic relationship of the budding star. Rihanna dated dancer and singer Chris Brown. In public, the girl in every interview told how perfect Chris is and often fell into the frame of the paparazzi by the hand with the chosen one. The couple’s relationship lasted a year, until in 2009 Rihanna canceled her performance at the Grammy Awards. V mass media immediately there were pictures of the singer with a split lip, an eyebrow and a swollen cheek. Insiders vied with each other to tell the media that Riri beat Chris Brown.

It would seem that the fans should have supported their favorite star. Instead, Rihanna received a large amount of hate: she was accused of wanting to ruin Brown’s reputation, her explosive nature. Someone even justified Chris and said that the singer was worthy of these bruises. At that moment, the girl was only 19 years old. Having withstood the hate, she provided evidence of assault in court and obtained punishment for her ex-boyfriend: the dancer was forbidden to approach Riri. The story with Brown benefited Rihanna’s image: the haters rushed to apologize to the singer online. At that time, Rihanna released the album Rated R, where Rude Boy was the main hit. She recorded collaborations with Kanye West and other musicians and has won numerous music awards.











Speaks about personal life in songs

Having dealt with Chris Brown, Rihanna realized that although her personal life does not like publicity, it can help in creativity and promotion. In one of the videos, the girl appeared on a tank, thus showing that she is still the queen of this industry, and that the beatings did not break her. Since then, the singer has released one album a year, for which she was nicknamed the “hit machine”. She sang one song with Drake (the work led to many rumors about their romance, but Rihanna did not comment on this union), in another she proclaimed herself a lonely and free from prejudice girl.

In 2010, the singer released the song Man Down, where she spoke about the problem of violence against Caribbean girls. According to the plot of the video, the singer experiences violence and kills the culprit. The scene angered the Parents’ Television Council, which called the killing socially unacceptable. Then the public condemned the organization and accused it of double standards, because the council had no complaints about the more shocking clips of Eminem and Kanye West. In response, the singer said that “sensitive topics” should not be hushed up in front of children, and they should know what is happening in society. At the same time, thousands of Caribbean girls publicly thanked the singer for her work.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky. Photo: globallookpress.com © Steve Vas

Rihanna never returned to the topic of physical violence. Having released the album Anti in 2016, the singer fenced herself off from show business: she may have taken a vacation after several years of non-stop work. Millions watched the life of the secretive Rihanna: they discussed novels with producer Asher, billionaire Hassan Jameel. In 2021, it became known that the singer was dating rapper A $ AP Rocky. A few years before the start of their romance, Riri starred in his video – after the official confirmation of the love affair, which Rakim made in 2021, the video gained several tens of thousands of views.

Own business

Surprisingly, it wasn’t music that led Rihanna to her billionaire fortune and the title of the richest female musician in the world, but entrepreneurship. In 2017, the singer launched the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. Riri owns 50% of the company, the other half is owned by the French brand LVMH. When talking about the brand, the singer praises beauty diversity around the world. The brand produces cosmetics for white, colored and dark-skinned girls: The line includes 50 shades of tonal foundations and eye shadow in bold colors. Part of the proceeds from the sale of cosmetics is transferred to the account of the fund, which is developing by education in underdeveloped countries. At the start, the brand was sold in just a few stores, four years later – it is presented around the world. Today, Fenty Beauty is valued at nearly $ 600 million.

For Vogue, Rihanna showed how she uses her own cosmetics and talked about the purpose of the products. Video: YouTube / Vogue Russia

Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown and other stars tried to repeat Rihanna’s success. A more or less successful empire was built by Kylie Jenner, releasing several shades of lipsticks and skin care products two years before the start of Fenty Beauty, but according to WWD, sales of the Rihanna brand in the first month of operation were five times higher than those of Kylie Cosmetics in the same period. …

The success of her personal brand spurred Rihanna to expand her business. In the same 2017, she created the Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The collection includes models for all genders and sizes. To highlight the diversity of the girls’ beauty, Riri invited models Bella and Gigi Hadid, singers Lizzo and Willow Smith, rappers Roddy Rich and 21Savage to showcase their clothes. The move with the Internet stars was appreciated not only by the singer’s fans, but also by business analysts. As a result, the Savage x Fenty show became one of the most talked about fashion events of 2020, and the brand overtook Victoria’s Secret, the monopolist in the luxury lingerie market, in sales in the United States. While the perfect models (including the Hadid sisters) with a chiseled figure walked the catwalks for Victoria’s Secret, Rihanna’s lingerie was shown both short and plus-size models. Later, Victoria’s Secret will announce a change in concept and make models with an imperfect figure as “angels”, but the network will call it “the end of an era.”

Rihanna shows off the Savage x Fenty collection. Photo: globallookpress.com / Wiese / face to face

The business in the field of fashion and beauty, of course, brought the singer a new status and a lot of money in her bank account. But according to fans, Rihanna should not forget that they fell in love with her not for tonal foundations and lip products, but for her music. And although she has not released albums since 2016, the network proclaimed her the most popular singer in the world and was given the status of “new Madonna”.