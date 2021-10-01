Hugh Jackman went for a walk with his wife Deborra

The couple went out into the city again.

The X-Men actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, went on their traditional New York City stroll. The couple was photographed on Tuesday, February 23rd, by the paparazzi.

They chatted, held hands, and in one of the photos, Deborra snuggled up to Hugh and buried her head in his shoulders. The photo turned out to be very cute.

For the walk, they, as always, chose simple sports things in black. Deborra wore black pants, a puffy jacket, and high platform shoes. Hugh put on a warm down jacket, sweatpants and boots. He also wore a hat and gloves, and Deborra adorned her hair with a black headband.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness / Getty Images

The couple goes out for walks often. Sometimes they are photographed separately, and sometimes during a walk with their pets named Dali and Allegra.

Hugh Jackman with his wife / Getty Images

We will remind, Hugh and Deborra met on the set of the TV series “Correlli” in 1995. The actor was then 27 years old, and his future wife – 40. A year after the meeting, they got married.

