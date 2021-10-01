“I was a fat girl at the end of the line.”

In the decades that have passed since the release of “Titanic”, Kate Winslet has managed to establish herself as a leading actress in Hollywood, but before she was sure that her career is “a fluke.”

The 45-year-old actress recently joined Michelle Pfeiffer, Rashida Jones, Vanessa Kirby and André Day to speak at Actress The Envelope’s virtual roundtable and talked about her own concerns. According to her, getting into “Titanic” was a real surprise for her – she first appeared in American cinema and played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who was already famous at that time after his role in the tape “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?”

“I thought I’m Kate from Reading, the fat girl at the end of the line,” Winslet recalled.

The actress added that she was not invited to some auditions simply because her last name was at the end of the alphabetical list. But even after the success of Titanic, Winslet continued to “fear Hollywood.”

“A big, scary place where everyone had to be thin and look a certain way,” Kate described her emotions, noting that even then she realized that she did not fit in there, she needed to earn a place. And then she began to work with triple strength.

Winslet was nominated seven times for an Academy Award and won one statuette for The Reader in 2009.

Author: Svetlana Levkina