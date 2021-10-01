“If I were Kaminsky, I would have made a tough decision: I or Eliseev. Otherwise, all this can lead to a complete mess in the team “, says Vladimir Alikin – Biathlon

Former head coach of the Russian national biathlon team Vladimir Alikin shared his opinion on the conflict between biathlete Matvey Eliseev and the head coach of the Russian men’s national team Yuri Kaminsky.

– It doesn’t paint the athlete. I repeat, by and large Matvey did not achieve anything to behave this way with coaches. In our time, such a person would have been kicked out of the national team long ago, and the road there would have been closed to him.

You see, all the athletes of the national team, including biathletes, sign an agreement with the CSP and receive a salary there. And in these contracts it is said that the athlete is obliged to fulfill all the requirements of the coaching staff.

It turns out that Eliseev violated the contract. He must be removed from his salary and let him go to the Russian Cup, being selected on a general basis. A very unpleasant story.

I am not a supporter of Kaminsky, but he is a senior coach. He was chosen by the coaching council, the leadership of the SBR. Be so kind as to listen to what he has to say.

– They say that Eliseev was left in the national team because of the Olympic season. He is needed for the baton in Beijing.

– By and large, they still do not finish speaking a lot. As they say, we can’t stand dirty linen in public. Perhaps everything is much more complicated there.

If I were the head coach, I would have made a tough decision: me or Eliseev. Otherwise, all this can lead to a complete mess in the team, – said Alikin.

