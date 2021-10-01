“I’m Like a Clownfish at Monterey Bay Aquarium” | Articles

Attempts by adult men to find out which of them is cooler annoys Nicolas Cage. He believes in the possibility of peaceful cooperation and believes that despite the pandemic, there are many good things around us that should be celebrated together. Images of freaks on the street help Nicholas to voice cartoons. At DreamWorks, he felt like a tourist study and was on the verge of claustrophobia. The actor told Izvestia about this on the eve of the release of the animated blockbuster “The Croods: Housewarming”, which was successfully launched in the Russian box office.

– Your character in “Family” is called Grug. How do you see him?

– Nothing less than one of the first fathers among homo sapiens. Maybe, besides him, there were some other Cro-Magnons … Oh, actually, I do not completely know if he is Cro-Magnon or Neanderthal. In any case, he belongs to some great-great-great-great-forefathers, and most of all, in a fatherly way, wants his family to be safe.

Sometimes he goes overboard with this care and seems completely unbearable, especially for Gip, who is voiced by Emma Stone. Groot does not allow her to communicate outside the family circle at all, which necessitates the appearance of Small, the character of Ryan Reynolds. In the sequel, what is dear to me is that we immediately see the evolution of Grug: he learned not to be afraid of strangers, became more open to other communities and people, and this is a huge progress not only for the character, but for any person in general.

A still from the cartoon The Croods. Housewarming “ Photo: UPI

– What else is new in the second Croods?

– The concept of “neighbors” has become a fundamentally new element. We all live among our “neighbors”, we need to do something about it, look for a common language with them, keep in mind their presence. In fact, the only day we like to give gifts to strangers, and they often turn out to be your neighbors, is Halloween. For this reason, I especially love this holiday.

The Grug needs to learn to coexist with its neighbors. I really like the character named Phil Betterman – it reminds me of my favorite TV series of my childhood – “The Flintstones”. Remember, Barney and Fred were neighbors there too. Now we are going through something in the same spirit – the same dynamics and a new, but in spirit completely familiar representation of a caveman, made interspersed with recognizable details of the modern world. But there is also Gip and Malaya, who in the film are responsible for romantic relationships, butterflies in the stomach and in general all sorts of things of the heart. So everyone in the world can quickly and easily understand what’s going on between the Croods and Betterman families. And draw the necessary conclusions for yourself.

– Your hero with Phil Betterman is also not so simple, is it?

– Yes, you can’t argue! You know, it’s both funny and unpleasant when grown-up men, it seems, start playing a stupid game, figuring out who is cooler. Such situations always annoy me. But what if it exists all the time? So it turns out with my Grug. It seems to him all the time that his main advantage is enormous physical strength. But we know that his true strength lies in his immense heart, in his love for his family. And Grug for some reason boasts of his muscles.

Phil is a much more complex hero, he has intelligence and a tree house with a beautiful view. All this, as it were, slightly elevates him above the rude Grug, and they have a very funny relationship developing. These are usually called “bromance”, although I don’t really like this word.

A still from the film “The Croods. Housewarming “ Photo: UPI

– It’s just a strong male relationship, a little closer friendship?

– Well, you could call it love, but not in the carnal sense. It’s just such a feeling that arises, replacing constant rivalry or other friction. The heroes begin to defend each other on a hunt or in a clash with a King Kong monkey. They just need to unite in order to survive. In the end, they simply have to become best friends. I think this is a great trajectory.

In fact, in our life we ​​often meet people who we absolutely do not like, and then we try to figure out: how did we become best friends? And those with whom it was so easy eventually disappear somewhere. Maybe the whole point is that a guy who is rude and not used to choosing words, we end up trusting more?

– Do you think this film is really better than the first part?

– Honestly I do not know. It is definitely bigger and more expensive. Not sure which is funnier. On the other hand, I do not know all the details of the production process. This is a huge collaborative, multi-level work. For myself, I can say that I was sitting in a small cozy box and felt as if I had been thrust into an aquarium. A very claustrophobic and nervous feeling. And the whole DreamWorks team saw me on the display, recorded my every move or word in order to achieve the best effect. But I was still like a clownfish in the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where a crowd of people and everyone stares through the transparent walls. And I needed to find for myself some kind of zone, or dimension, if you want, in order to catch all the rhythmic and vocal intonations.

This can be called a performance, where there are no actors with whom you can interact. You need to reproduce everything yourself, completely alone to create funny and sentimental images. Inwardly, I was sorting through commercial videos from TV, then memories of some freaks that I accidentally saw on the street, then I generally recorded something formless that exists in my subconscious.

A still from the film “The Croods. Housewarming “ Photo: UPI

– Do you have a favorite scene in the film?

– Yes, they are full! The scene at the dinner table with bananas, playing the road warrior with Phil and Grug, plus for me as a King Kong fan everything related to the monkey monster. You will know all this when you look, if you have not seen it yet, I will not spoil it. In general, the main thing for me in this project is creativity. It reminds me of my main childhood animation experience – Pinocchio and, perhaps, my favorite cartoon of all time, The Yellow Submarine.

– What do you think, what is the main emotion that the audience should have after watching the new “Croods”?

– I’m not afraid to seem too simple or banal. I will say this: happiness. They should feel happy.

Someone thinks that there is a total end of the world and hopelessness around, but there are still many things that make us happy and allow us to have a good time together. I would like to believe that The Croods is one of those people.