Imagine Dragons revealed the video “Follow You”

It stars the stars of the series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Frame from the video “Follow You”

Imagine Dragons released the video “Follow You” … It starred the actors from the series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Rob McElhenney & Caitlin Olson …



In the video for “Follow You,” McElhenney and Olson walk into an empty auditorium. The girl informs the guy that she arranged a surprise for him in honor of his birthday – a private concert of his favorite band. The guy thinks what she means The Killers and even calls out vocalist Brandon Flowers… But then he finds out that it is about Imagine Dragons and gets very upset.

Both Imagine Dragons and The Killers are natives of Las Vegas, and the video “Follow You” takes place at one of the most famous venues in the city – The Venetian Theater. When the group goes on stage, the girl is immersed in her fantasies, but then it turns out that the guy is not averse to dreaming …





Actor Ryan Reynolds posted an excerpt of the video on his Twitter page and joked that the video showed “Wrong dragons” and “Wrong Reynolds”… In response, the band’s vocalist Dan Reynolds called him “Dad”… The musician and actor are not relatives, but only namesakes. Interestingly, the main characters of the series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” also bear this surname (Frank Reynolds, Dennis Reynolds and Dee Reynolds).

Father is that you?

– Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 16, 2021

“Follow You” is not the first Imagine Dragons video featuring famous actors. Alexandra Daddario starred in the video for Radioactive and Dolph Lundgren in Believer. The video was directed by Matt Eastin, who has already worked with the band on the same “Believer” and “On Top Of The World”.

Imagine Dragons’ latest album to date “Origins” came out in 2018 (shortly thereafter, they were voted the most successful rock band of the year). A new album is just around the corner: in a recent interview with the BBC, Dan Reynolds announced that work on the album was completed, and its producer was the legendary Rick Rubin, who collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Johnny Cash. In addition to “Follow You”, the album should include the recently released track “Cutthroat”.

Read also: 18 clips featuring celebrities. Many celebrities

