In 2001, the Imam beat David Beckham and Roberto Carlos. Who is this and what does Sergey Semak have to do with it?

In June 2001, 16 players from all over the world gathered in London for an event. Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Juan Sebastian Veron, Rui Costa, Dwight Yorke, David Beckham and several nouns were connected to the promo soda – Sergey Semak was on a par with the legends. According to the plot of the performance, the players had to compete in five challenges developed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The players were asked to prove their coolness in passing, dribbling, freestyle, ball control and shooting skills. “I deliberately didn’t make it easy for them. Anyone can shoot from a free kick or dodge someone, but this will be a real test, ”Fergie said. The action turned into a circus, and the great Scotsman should not have taken part in the farce, and even more so to appropriate the authorship of the tests – he would have obviously invented something more interesting.

On paper, everything looks like a cool event with celebs from a large corporation, but a beautiful image spoils the amateurishness of the organizers at every step. The tone is set from the beginning. Hosts appear in the frame – Liverpool legend John Barnes and TV presenter Lisa Rogers (her name is misspelled in the pop-up title). In the opening remark, the lady calls the event “something like a world championship for football players.” What? Yes.

The alphabetical representation of the players adds sura and emphasizes the strangeness of the recruitment. The first to come out is Sami Al-Jaber from Saudi Arabia, the title presents him as a wolf player from the UK – apparently so that the audience does not think about the Warry Wolves from the second division of Nigeria, the amateur team from Australia or the already defunct Canadian wolves. It could be attributed to a love of detail, but Al Jaber only played six times for the English club on loan from Al Hilal and returned to the Arab team four months before Pepsi filming.

Some guy named David Beckham comes out behind him. Even a person far from football then knew his pretty face – ads for soda, a celebrity wife and regular appearances on the covers of fashion magazines did not leave a chance. For fans, the coolness of the Manchester United seven is even more obvious, by 2001 the midfielder was at his peak.

The BBC named Bex the Sporting Person of the Year, making it to the symbolic UEFA team and finishing second behind Luis Figo in the FIFA Player of the Year vote. At the same time, he led Manchester United to the Premier League title and scored the same penalty for the Greeks in the selection for the World Cup – David’s ball in the last minute of the match sent the British to the main tournament.

In the Pepsi show, everyone is equal, Beckham casually takes the stage between Sami Al-Jaber and Okan Buruk, without much fanfare and ceremony. The full line of participants looks very funny: Beckham, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos are standing side by side with Fan Chzhii, Sergei Semak and Emmanuel Olisadebe. Things get even funnier when it comes down to it: Beckham and Dwight Yorke love to play in public, and some of the lesser known players are clearly trying, but most tops – especially Nolberto Solano, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos – don’t care what is happening. The players show in every way that they fulfill their obligations under the advertising contract with minimal effort.

The full line-up looks like this: Al-Jaber, Beckham, Buruk, Roberto Carlos, Rui Costa, Fan Chzhii, Hazem Imam (listed as a Udinise player (yes, through “and”), although he left Italy in 2000 ), Li Jinyu, Nguyen Hon Son, Rafael Marquez, Olisadebe, Rivaldo, Semak, Solano, Juan Veron and York. The event is intended to sell, but seriously comparing world champions and Champions League winners with local stars of non-football countries is ridiculous.

Test number 1: passes.

The first task is to identify the best passer. Each has three attempts to hit one of the dummies at different distances from the participant. The further the goal is, the more points. Everything looks pretty rotten, but the commentator dilutes the melancholy with expression and regularly plunges it into context.

He calls Al-Jaber “the public’s favorite”, and praises Buruk for his endurance, although for the entire first round the player needs to hit the ball three times and take a couple of dozen steps. The voiceover reminds viewers that Beckham is sometimes criticized for beautiful but meaningless transmissions. The host calls this “jackpot passes” – the neologism was born on the show and was never used again.

At the end of the torment, the audience is rewarded with a flash interview with the triumphant Li Jinyu, but the conversation between the host and the Chinese translator becomes even more awkward. It is hard to imagine that someone specially edited the enchanting dialogue:

– Did you expect to win?

[восемь секунд беседы игрока с переводчиком]

– No, he says he just tried his best.

– It turned out great, you are great.

Test number 2: freestyle.

Each player has one minute to impress a panel of three English Premier League referees with ball tricks. The jury reminds of shows like “Ice Age” or “Dancing with the Stars” – after the performances, each of its members raised their hand with a sign on which the score was adorned.

Test conditions: Participants must not leave a circle with a diameter of about 4.5 meters and lower the ball to the ground. All the players delighted the stands with the usual set – they minted, kept the ball on their backs, threw it up with their knees and performed the “rainbow”. This time York and Beckham were left for dessert, and both Manchester United players accidentally got the maximum score – Becks went out of the circle several times and dropped the ball, but this did not stop him. “I wonder if Sir Alex Ferguson encourages such beauty,” the announcer reflects on Beckham’s push-up trick with the ball on his back.

Test number 3: dribbling.

The participants were divided into groups of four. Each quartet competed in slalom speed around huge dummies. The two fastest from each four advanced to the next round. The stars again did not particularly strain – Beckham swung around the corner, and the commentator explained Rivaldo’s laziness with the consequences of a recent injury.

Dwight Yorke and Rui Costa got down to business seriously and reached the final against Imam and Al-Jaber. In the last seconds, York and the Imam hacked to death – the Egyptian overtook the legend of the “red devils” for a split second and almost flew into the crowd. This part of the competition seems to be the most sane, the show could have a right to exist if the other stages were at least a little meaningful.

Test number 4: ball control.

Often, clubs use a similar exercise to train their heading skills – a footballer has two touches to get the ball over the net and into the opponent’s half of the field. In the case of the Pepsi event, everything turned into a kind of volleyball, which is played with your feet.

Perhaps fatigue from the past rounds and a few hours of entertaining the bored crowd of fans affected the tops, but the tops merged the competition again. Hong Seon reached the final against Imam and won 6: 5. Semak was eliminated in the first round, letting Rafa Marquez go ahead – the Mexican cleverly removed the CSKA player, spinning the ball back into his half.

Test number 5: impacts.

In the last part of the performance, the players had to shoot from a free kick through a wall of dummies. Points are awarded depending on which part of the goal the ball hit: the upper corners bring 10 points, the lower ones – seven. “Verona had no chance of success in the overall standings, but he pulled himself together and scored three out of four shots,” the commentator admires the Argentinean’s lazy strikes. A few weeks later Juan joined Manchester United, and the contest definitely convinced Sir Alex of his professional suitability.

The denouement was staged as a free kick fight in which Beckham hacked to death with Roberto Carlos. Even before the start, the idea seemed to be a failure: the distance to the gate was too small for the stars to demonstrate their skills – especially the Brazilian. Their performances confirmed this: for two, the tops scored 25 points out of 80 possible.

Rewarding.

In the end, the audience was delighted with the strangest awards ceremony. In the overall standings of the world champions and the winners of the Champions League, the midfielder of Zamalek Cairo Hazem Imam won (surprise-surprise). Hon Sean came in second and Dwight Yorke came in third.

After the highlights of the tournament and the champion’s performances, Sir Alex Ferguson enters the shot, shakes hands with the players … And that’s all. An interview with the triumphant in the background of the final credits is the perfect conclusion to the most lopsided football event in history.

