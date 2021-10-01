In a pink plush hat and leather jacket: the paparazzi filmed the date of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

The 33-year-old singer and 32-year-old rapper can’t hide from the paparazzi who follow their every move after they declared themselves a couple. A $ AP Rocky confirmed this in an interview quite recently, although many guessed that they were together after a joint vacation in Barbados.

Now the stars have decided to dine in New York. Happy and contented musicians came to the restaurant under the flashes of cameras, and then sat down at a table in the center of the hall. They were talking lively about something, smiling sweetly at each other and laughing. Interestingly, Rihanna was wearing a funny pink plush fur hat. Despite the heat from which New Yorkers suffer, she asked for a jacket from her boyfriend and put it on.

The couple came to dinner at one of the restaurants in New York.

Insiders reported that the couple did not particularly want to flaunt the relationship and make joint statements. But with all the media and fans following them, compromises have to be made.

do not missIs it love after all? Rihanna is vacationing with rapper A $ AP Rocky in Barbados

Recall before Rakim (the rapper’s real name, – approx. “StarHita”) Rihanna met with the Saudi Sheikh Hassan Jamilia for several years. His family is in the oil business and owns a billion-dollar company. They said that the lovers will soon get married, but the performer of the hit Umbrella unexpectedly broke up with her beloved. But she could not grieve for a long time and started an affair with the rapper.

Rihanna and Rakim are happy, but don’t want to talk about it publicly

Photo: Legion-Media