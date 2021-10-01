In “Fast and the Furious 9” there will be two Diesels at once. And who is it? – magazine Behind the wheel

The blockbuster this time involves the son of the artist, who will play the role of the young Dominic.

Vin Diesel himself, as usual, will play the role of the adult Dominic Toretto, but in the flashback scenes in the new film, this role will be shared with his son Vincent Sinclair. By the way, who has forgotten, Vin Diesel’s real name is Mark Sinclair.

This will be the boy’s debut on the big screen, and while it is not yet known how big his role will be, joining the billion-dollar film franchise at the age of 10 is a fortune.

The road to the ninth movie in the Fast and the Furious saga has been a long one. In early 2020, no one could have predicted what impact COVID-19 would have on not only the film industry, but everything in the world. If nothing changes, Fast 9 will finally hit theaters on June 25th.

There are still few details about the new film. Dominic’s brother Jacob (John Cena) will appear in the film, and, apparently, scenes from childhood memories are needed for this. After all, you need to explain where Dom and Miya got a brother about whom we knew nothing about 8 films ago.

The essence of the new film is that Jacob forces Dom, Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and other “afterburners” to abandon a peaceful life and again engage in a deadly battle, where cars, of course, will be in abundance.

It is known that this F9 will not be the last – two more parts of the saga are already planned. We can assume that Jacob will eventually turn into a good guy (he was just led astray!) And will join the team to fight another bad guy, seeking either global domination or the destruction of the world.

And exactly what we can expect: lots of cool cars, blue exhaust smoke and dizzying stunts.

Photo: social networks