In “Jungle Cruise” Skala, Mary Poppins and her gay brother will take you back to your childhood – Moskvich Mag – 07/29/2021

“The Mummy”, “Romance with a Stone”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” (the first, not the last ones that went off the reels), “The Witch Doctor”, “Six Days, Seven Nights” and even “Aguirre, God’s Wrath” by Werner Herzog – all these worthy adventure films are remembered (and some are deliberately quoted by the authors) while watching Jungle Cruise.

The die-hard London suffragette Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt became the main Disney star after Mary Poppins Returns, and given that Quiet Place 2 came out with her in June, she is also the main star of the season) travels to Brazil in 1916, to find the healing tears of the Moon, according to legend, capable of curing all diseases, from consumption to diphtheria. Lily as a character is very funny invented and solved taking into account the current wave of feminism: she wears pants, which shocks Brazilian rednecks, devotes herself to science and charity and tries to save all the monkeys from all the cells that she sees on her journey. The scene at the very beginning of the film, where she circles the haughty pundits around her finger to get the arrowhead that will lead her to the cherished Tree of Life, is made so filigree and funny that it most of all resembles the domino principle, where one fallen knuckle pulls the rest …

Lily and her gay brother (sort of the second gay in a Disney movie for the whole family after LeFou from Beauty and the Beast) McGregor (Jack Whitehall) are looking for a skipper in Brazil who will take them to the Tree of Life in the Amazon, and after another series of funny and perfected misunderstandings, it turns out to be a rogue Frank (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who makes money by extorting money from naive tourists. The trio set off on Frank’s old vessel across the Amazon, followed by the main villain in a submarine – Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), the son of Kaiser Wilhelm, who in reality was predicted to be either the Irish or the Ukrainian throne, who committed suicide four years after the events on the Jungle Cruise.

Adventure films are considered children’s films, at best – family films (that is, none, as insipid as possible), so many treat them condescendingly. Before “The Mummy” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” they weren’t filmed for a long time, especially after the failure of “Island of Thugs” (1995). But in vain. This is a very complex genre, the success of which depends on good dialogue and maintaining a very fast pace, when the film seems to be racing at full speed. It is also important that the main characters have the so-called chemistry, so that after an hour and a half of squabbles and falls in the Amazon teeming with piranhas, when they finally fall into each other’s arms, the audience was waiting for this with all their hearts. Jungle Cruise (in theaters since July 29) has all this. The subtle metropolitan scientist Lily and the rude rogue skipper Frank seem like people from opposite worlds, but that’s why they are so good together. In addition, it is this genre that makes Disney a lot of money in the form of the attraction, on the basis of which “Jungle Cruise” was filmed.

Plus there is something else that sets the new film apart from the previous ones. Disney seems to be directive now to include gay heroes and smuggle them into international markets, even in countries where gay people at the state level are treated as such at least. Drinking and having a heart-to-heart conversation with Frank, McGregor says: “I turned down marriages with very profitable brides because I was interested in something else” (and, judging by the year when the events take place, McGregor may well have been influenced by Oscar Wilde, at least his rather big wardrobe screams about it, the reason for many jokes in the film). It turns out that not only Lily challenged the phallocentric and gerontological London scientist world, but her brother also came out at the beginning of the last century. According to this logic, the next Disney project should be the tale of Edward II or Ludwig of Bavaria.

And yet Jungle Cruise is an odd family movie. In Russia, he has a rental rating of 12+, and this is exactly the age when parents go to the cinema with their children less and less – teenagers still watch films without dads and mothers. Rather, it is suitable for people of all ages who want, as in childhood, to watch an adventure movie with action and jokes, and with whom they are already watching it – with relatives or, like McGregor, they choose “different”, it does not matter at all.

