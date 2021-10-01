in Russia my creative was easily killed

Former striker “Mus Joe”, CSKA, “Cupid” and “Neftekhimik” Nikita Popugaev told why he could not play at the senior level.

– In Canada, I had very good results. And yes, there was creativity. But when he returned to Russia, he was easily killed. He seems to have returned to CSKA. The first game – gave an assist. Can you imagine, huh? A 19-year-old guy, debut, euphoria, got a kick out of it. And with the same success, the next day I was sent to the VHL to play for Zvezda. This is fine? Then the first playoff game. I scored a goal – emotions are overwhelmed, I am in a great mood, I am getting ready for tomorrow’s game. And then I see – I’m not in the lineup. I don’t even want to say anything more about this.

– Some break down after not getting to the MFM. How did the words of Valery Bragin influence you, who once said that it is too early for you to play at a tournament of this level?

– I can’t say anything about the MFM. I was called to the national team for the Super Series, but it’s my own fault – I didn’t show myself very well there. Was out of shape.

– Is it possible to say that early departure to CHL was not beneficial?

– I don’t regret leaving for Canada. Got a tremendous experience there, both in the game and in everyday life. Then I was drafted to New Jersey – unfortunately, I ended up in an organization where, in my opinion, it has been difficult for Russian players to get into the base lately. I can say that in Canada I was very badly knocked down by the exchange when I was exchanged from Moose Joe for four players at Prince George. I don’t know what happened, but it just went down. After all, before that in “Moose Joe” in the first half of the season I was in first place in the list of scorers in the entire league. It’s a pity that I got that exchange, – said Parugaev.