“In the morning we wrote off with Cherchesov and said:“ It would be nice for Spartak to keep at least 0: 0 ”

Denis Matsuev, People’s Artist of Russia and Spartak fan, said that with the former head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov, he predicted the result of the red and whites in the game against Napoli (3: 2) in the Europa League.

– This victory is the answer to those skeptics who anticipated our defeat 5: 0, 6: 0 and so on. This morning we wrote off with Stanislav Cherchesov and recalled 1990, when we played 0: 0 in Naples during the Maradona era, and said: “It’s good to keep 0: 0 at least the same.” Who would have thought that everything would end this way.

Spartak now had a very incomprehensible period when suddenly everyone stopped playing. I don’t understand what happened to them. Probably, then all this can be studied. I really hope that today’s triumph is not a one-time flash, but an impulse to reach your level with the same players who can play with dignity, as we have seen today. I believe in my club and congratulations on the victory. Could have realized more, forget Sobolev. But in any case, it’s just wonderful. Yesterday Zenit won, today Spartak – this is all the piggy bank of our coefficient. And the general emotional background of the fans, who are hungry for victories in European competitions, will improve. Because there was a feeling that we had already resigned ourselves to the fact that we were in the 3-4 league and even outsiders who had never done this in their lives bypassed us. The winning streak of our teams gives tone to all clubs. We have all the possibilities. Today is a wonderful day, I congratulate my home club, – said Matsuev.

Spartak takes 2nd place in Group C with 3 points. In the third round, the team will host Leicester on 20 October.