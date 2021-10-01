In the USA, the matches of the Women’s Football League were canceled due to a sex scandal :: Football :: RBC Sport

North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired from his post after being accused of sexual assault by several female footballers

The American National Women’s Football League (NWSL) has canceled matches this weekend following a sex scandal involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. This is reported on the NWSL website.

“This week and much of this season has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I apologize for the pain that many are now feeling. Recognizing this injury, we decided not to go out on the field this weekend to give everyone some thought, ”said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Byrd.

Riley, 58, was fired from the North Carolina Courage on Thursday, after several soccer players accused him of sexual assault. According to the athletes, the coach has forced them to have sex since 2010 during his work in several leagues and teams.

The U.S. Football Federation later said it was deeply concerned about misconduct in the NWSL, and suspended Riley’s coaching license.

The NWSL is a professional soccer league run by the United States Football Federation. It was founded in 2012. This is the highest level in the US women’s soccer league system.