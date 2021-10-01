Interview with Sebastian Till after the match “Real” – “Sheriff”, “Tambov”, Vernidub

Before the first league matches in Group D, everyone considered Sheriff an outsider. But the games with Shakhtar and Real Madrid proved the opposite. And the ex-footballer of Tambov scored the winning goal in Madrid Sebastian Thill… It was he who became the player who beat Real Madrid. The Luxembourger spoke about the atmosphere in the winning locker room, the secret of the team’s success and the reaction to words Dirk Kuytthat “Sheriff” has nothing to do in the Champions League.

– Everyone in the team was very happy. You probably saw how we ran after the game, everyone was impressed, enjoyed the moment. Immediately after the match, my friends and family congratulated me.





– None of Real Madrid came up after the match?

– No. I think they were angry because of the defeat. During the match I talked a little with Modric, but only about football.

– What were the words of the head coach after the victory?

– Even before the game, Yuri Vernidub told us: “Enjoy the moment in the game with Real Madrid in such a large stadium.” Therefore, we played without unnecessary pressure, demonstrating our best qualities. And after the game the coach was very proud and happy for us.

“The family cried after my goal”

– You have a very football family. What were their emotions?

– Brother, mom and dad were very proud. The family cried after the goal and were very happy.

– Did you represent this moment last year, playing for Tambov in a difficult financial situation for the club?

– No. I came to Sheriff to win titles and play in the Champions League.





– Shakhtar, Real, Inter will be next?

– We move from game to game. Tomorrow the match in the championship, focused on this. But when the time comes, we will analyze the game with Inter. Of course, we want to win.

– Did the head coach say anything about Inter after the victory in Madrid?

– The club never pressure us, they don’t say that we have to win every match. Of course, we want it, but it’s unrealistic to win every game of the season. We give our best 100 percent and always want to win.

– Yuri Vernidub was the captain at Zenit. Have you ever talked to him about Russia?

– No, basically we are only talking about Sheriff. Sometimes we discuss Ukraine, because my brother plays there. And so I communicate with Alexander Karapetyan, with whom I played in Tambov. Many former Tambov players congratulated me, we even have a chat, sometimes we communicate there. I am very grateful to the fans and people in the team, the staff of the club. It was not the best experience due to the fact that the team was closed. But I’m happy that I knew these players, we were a family.





“Money Doesn’t Play Football”

– The Sheriff squad is 64 times cheaper than the Real Madrid squad. What is the secret of success?

– The coach tells us every time: “Money does not play football.” The atmosphere at Sheriff is wonderful, we are all from different countries, like a big family. Yuri Vernidub wants us to always give our best 100 percent. We always train to the maximum. This is the key to success to make our dreams come true. Every game is different, maybe we got a little lucky. The goalkeeper played incredible. In matches against teams like Real Madrid, luck is always needed. If they realized all the moments, the score could be different.

– You’ve probably read Dirk Kuyt’s statement that Sheriff has no place in the Champions League. Was it offensive?

– Yes I saw. But our head coach responded well in the interview. If you qualify, you can play in the Champions League. Now we have won two games. And these words were not offensive, they even served as motivation.

– You have a tattoo of the Champions League cup. Does it seem real now?

– All football players in childhood dream of the Champions League. This has always been my dream. I also have a Luxembourg flag tattoo because I want to play for my country.





“Now I have a contract with Sheriff, but in football you never know what might happen.”

– What are your impressions of Russia?

– I lived in Saransk, it was very cold there (laughs)… And so all the stadiums in Russia are very large, new. The fans are great! I enjoyed it.

– It is very difficult for Russian clubs to win in European competitions, Spartak and Zenit have recently slightly corrected the situation, but still. What is the problem?

– RPL is a big league, but at the moment Russian clubs are experiencing problems with playing in the Champions League and the Europa League. In recent years, no team has performed at a good level. I understand that the fans can get angry, because the teams do not show the proper result in European competitions.

– In case of a good offer from Russia, would you come back here? After a difficult period at Tambov.

– At the moment I have a contract with Sheriff. I’m focused on speaking here. But in football, you never know what is going to happen. Now I am happy at Sheriff.