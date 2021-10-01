Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratzkowski and others at the presentation of the new show of Rihanna’s lingerie brand

Rihanna

On September 24, Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty will air its third show on Amazon Prime Video. The 33-year-old singer has intensely fueled the interest of fans for several weeks, showing teasers and photos from the show. Well, last night in New York there was also a closed pre-premiere screening of the show. The lover of the singer A $ AP Rocky also came to it.

Previously taken photos with the participants of the show appeared on the network yesterday. We will see Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, daughter of Madonna Lourdes Leon, Emily Ratzkowski, who returned to modeling six months after giving birth, Victoria’s Secret star Behati Prinslu, Cindy Crawford and many others, and Ricky Martin will be among the musicians providing the live soundtrack of the show.

Irina Shayk

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Emily Ratzkowski

Behati Prinsloo

Ricky Martin

Roll out the red carpet

– Rihanna wrote on Instagram, announcing the imminent premiere.

Gigi Hadid at the Savage x Fenty Show Cindy Crawford

Lourdes Leon

The show was filmed at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, designed by John S. Portman, Jr. in the mid-1970s. The location itself, according to Rihanna, became the main source of inspiration.

Joan Smalls Alec Veck Vanessa Hudgens Troy Sivan Bella Porch

When I saw this place, I was immediately so excited about what we can do here. It inspired creativity. We use all the space – inside, outside, on the roof, on the helipad. The beauty of this place is so great that we didn’t want to hide anything,

– shared Rihanna.

Lucky Blue Smith

Preshes Lee