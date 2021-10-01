Iron Man could appear in the movie “Black Widow”, there are details of the scene

The episode would remind viewers of the events of another movie in the MCU.

Shot from the movie “The First Avenger: Confrontation”

Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson shared details about the scene in which Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man could appear.



Long before the release of “Black Widow” there was a rumor on the web that the film would feature a cameo by Tony Stark. And in the Phase Zero podcast from ComicBook, Pearson confirmed that Downey Jr. did not act in the film, so that deleted scenes with his hero should not be expected. However, the author admitted that in the early stages of development of the solo album by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) there was an arc with Stark:

“I feel sorry for the person who asked me about this. [камео Старка] the other day, because I said it was never discussed. But now I remembered that in one of the versions of the script it was written “the ending of” Confrontation “with Tony and Natasha,” but it was old footage. ”

It turns out that at some point the project team planned to show a scene from Captain America: Civil War in the Black Widow finale in order to remind viewers at what time the events of the film unfold. And yes, the authors had no intention of filming new scenes with Tony.

An early version of #BlackWidow had Tony Stark in it but the deleted scene was deleted again. pic.twitter.com/EZ93wTxsL7

– Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) July 14, 2021

As a result, in the final of “Black Widow” there was an episode in which Natasha went on a quinjet, presumably to rescue friends from the Raft. And this ties the ending to the final scene of Confrontation, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) arrives at the prison. It turns out that Black Widow was with him then.

By the way, earlier Eric Pearson explained the meaning of the scene after the credits of “Black Widow”. According to him, the episode refers to the very beginning of the film, in which Natasha appeared very young.

On the topic: “Black Widow”: explanation of the ending, answers to the main questions, Easter eggs and what will happen next





