Iron Man was in the movie “Black Widow”

When the movie was filmed “Black Widow”, a rumor began to circulate on the network that we were expecting a cameo by Robert Downey Jr.

Despite the fact that the character died in “Avengers: Endgame” and the actor has publicly ended his time with Marvel Studios, rumors have continued to circulate and, according to one of the writers, he may have an idea of ​​where they came from. In a conversation with ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, Eric Pearson revealed that Stark was in one of the versions of the film’s script.

I feel sorry for the person who asked me about this the other day because I said there was never any discussion, but now I remembered that in one of the previous versions of the script it was literally written: Captain America: Civil War with Tony and Natasha ”, but these were old shots. It was a kind of reminder to the audience about the time period. So it wouldn’t be Robert Downey Jr., at least as far as I know, this was the only time I saw Tony Stark’s name.

Thus, Iron Man could indeed appear in “Black Widow”, however, these were not new scenes, but only moments from “Confrontations”to show viewers the scene on the MCU timeline.

The film premiered on 8 July 2021 in theaters only.