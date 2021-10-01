Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child really filming?

Recently, information appeared on the Web that Warner Brothers plans to begin work on a sequel to the Harry Potter series. Then the fans suggested that the plot will be based on the book “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” For a couple of weeks, the tabloids discussed the possibility that actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint could return to the screen, reprising the roles of the inseparable trinity – Harry, Hermione and Ron. The hype died down, but a few days ago, social media again seethed with news that Radcliffe was returning to the role that made him famous as the Scar Boy. ReadRate figured out whether this is true or fiction and where the legs grow from in numerous rumors.

We emphasize right away: there is no official confirmation of this speculation. It is not known for certain not only whether Daniel Radcliffe and his partners in the franchise will play in the new film, but even whether new filming is planned at all.

Gossip or inside information

Most of the material with headlines such as “Daniel Radcliffe Got a Role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” refers to each other. But the most honest of them report that the first time such an assumption was made by the journalist Daniel Richtman. Is this name unfamiliar? In fact, Richtman is not so much a professional journalist as a well-known insider on Twitter, that is, a person who is engaged in finding and spreading various rumors about upcoming filming and important film projects. Some of Richtman’s predictions come true, others do not, which, however, does not prevent each of his tweets from being used as a loud news feed.

Radcliffe confirmed

To consider the caste reports of the upcoming film adaptation an ordinary newspaper duck? And then what about the official confirmation from Daniel Radcliffe, which he allegedly posted on his official Instagram account? User @ daniel9340 actually posted a short video with footage from different parts of the Harry Potter films, providing the post with the question “How much did you miss this trinity?” Users in the comments, of course, howled, they say, they are bored – it can’t be stronger.

But don’t rush to join the commentators’ jubilation: @ daniel9340 is not the actor’s personal page. Moreover, Daniel Radcliffe fundamentally does not use social networks – he believes that in his case it will not lead to anything good. Therefore, all the “official confirmation” and “thick hints” of the actor are nothing more than a product of the activities of his fan club.

Rumors are just rumors

Unfortunately, rumors that the book “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will be filmed with Daniel Radcliffe in the title role are just rumors so far. Perhaps the film company will soon give them confirmation, but so far this seems unlikely. Despite the fact that Radcliffe has repeatedly stated in interviews that he does not renounce anything, including playing in the sequels of the saga about the Boy-Who-Lived, there is a feeling that his return to the screens in this role will not take place.

If he had really planned it, he would hardly have supported J.K. Rowling’s bullying this summer. Recall that after a number of harsh statements about transgender people, some celebrities publicly condemned the writer. Among them were Emma Watson, who played Hermione, and Radcliffe himself.

It seems that this whole story is just a burning desire of fans of the GP universe to wishful thinking.