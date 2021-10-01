Is there life after Zenit, Spartak and CSKA?

The Brazilians, who have left their mark on the Russian Premier League, are experiencing a kind of renaissance – some in their homeland, some in Kazakhstan.

The former Zenit player worked in Russia and China, where he defended the colors of the Shanghai SIPG, for the rest of his life, so he returned to his homeland with a clear conscience. At the end of January, the robust forward signed a two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro, which is now quite unexpectedly leading the Brazilian Serie A.

As it turned out, the Hulk still has a lot of gunpowder in its flasks. To date, he has played 48 matches for Atlético in various tournaments, scoring 21 goals and 11 assists. With eight goals scored, the veteran shares the second place in the list of the top scorers of the national championship after 21 rounds.

Last Tuesday, Atletico Mineiro fought against Palmeiras in the Libertadores Cup semi-finals. The meeting in Belo Horizonte ended in a draw – 1: 1, and the Hulk’s team dropped out of the tournament, as they played 0: 0 away. The advantage of a goal on an off-field in South America has not been canceled.

Hulk’s convincing performance for the club did not go unnoticed by the head coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite. Years later, he again received not only a challenge, but also a chance to play for Selesao. On September 9, the ex-Zenit player entered the field in the home match of the selection of the 2022 World Cup with Peru (2: 0), replacing Gabigol in the 84th minute. Yes, I played not a lot, but the very fact of returning to the national team is precious.

“When I decided to return to Brazil, I didn’t even think that I would be as happy as it is now at Atletico Mineiro,” Hulk wrote the other day on his social media page. – I am grateful to fate for the fact that I can enter the field in the shirt of this club and feel the love and support of his torso.

If the Hulk stopped a step before the final of the Copa Libertadores, then the former Spartak player, like a year ago, will play in it. He plays for the same Palmeiras that knocked Atlético Mineiro out of South America’s most prestigious club competition on Tuesday.

Luiz Adriano joined Palmeiras from Spartak at the end of July 2019. Immediately came to court – and showed an excellent game last season. He hit the opponents’ goal 20 times, becoming the team’s most accurate goalscorer.

The cherry on top was the victory in the Libertadores Cup final over Santos – 1: 0, in which the former Spartak player, taking into account the extra time, played all 120 minutes.

In the new season, the veteran missed a lot due to another knee injury and eventually lost his place in the first team. Nevertheless, in September he regained his former confidence.

– The goal against the Chapecoense was very important for me, because I have not played for a long time and could not score more than 100 days, – the forward admitted two weeks ago after winning (2: 0) in the 21st round.

So far, Adriano has four goals and three assists in 25 games in 2021. Not so hot what an extra, but the main thing is that he is again in good shape, charged for goals, thinks only about football.

And all the misfortunes are behind. Not only football, but also everyday ones. After all, Louise over the past year divorced his second wife, Russian model Ekaterina Dorozhko, got sick with coronavirus, hit a cyclist in a car …

The once formidable forward of the Moscow army is still “dusting” in the vastness of neighboring Kazakhstan. And it was also not unsuccessful. Last year, his “Kairat” became the champion of the country, and the Brazilian himself became the best footballer of the tournament.

In the new season, Wagner reminded of himself in European competitions. In June, he scored against Maccabi Haifa, helping his team advance to the second qualifying round of the Champions League. And in August – Luxemburg “Fole”, already in the League of Conferences, where “Kairat” remains to this day in the group stage.

It is clear that Wagner hardly dreamed of ending his playing career in Kazakhstan. He wanted to return to CSKA, where he spent his best years. More than once or twice in interviews he sent signals to the leadership of the red and blue – that, they say, Giner treated me like a son, and that the army club is forever in his heart. Perhaps Evgeny Lennorovich would once again shelter the “prodigal son”, who is already well over 30, but now he is not the only helmsman on this ship.

But the return of Wagner to CSKA in a different role is quite acceptable. For example, at the end of the contract with “Kairat”.

– Taking Wagner Love into the coaching staff is not a bad option. Just to begin with, he must finish his football career, – said the current coach of the army team Alexei Berezutsky in July.

By the way, there is not long to wait: the contract between the Brazilian and the Almaty club expires at the end of December.

The Brazilian, who is celebrating his 27th birthday this Friday, is not to be envied. In the red and white camp, things went wrong for him – and for several years now he has been forced to wander on leases. First “Cruzeiro”, then “Flamengo”, last season and the beginning of this, a link to “Spartak-2” …

In August, Pedro Rocha was loaned to the Brazilian Atletico Paranaensa. Perhaps Spartak’s fans will be surprised, but in the new team the unlucky striker almost immediately remembered how to hit the opponents’ goal.

Over the past week, he distinguished himself three times! On September 24, he scored the winning goal in the first semifinal match of the South American Cup “Penarolu” (2: 1), and two days later scored a double in the game of the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship with his former club – “Gremio” (4: 2). So much for the “bombardier”!

Paradoxically, during the Sunday match at the home Arena da Baixada in the generally civilized Curitiba, Pedro Rocha heard racist insults from the stands, hinting at his skin color and his “past in the favelas”. The wife of the footballer Tami Martins announced this on social networks by posting a video. And, by the way, she promised to punish the hooligans.

Roshi’s lease with Atletico Paranaense ends in July 2022, and his contract with Spartak ends in June 2023.

This striker, by and large, did not work out in Russia either – and in the summer of 2018 the army club sold him to his homeland in Flamengo. As it seemed, to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.

As in CSKA, Vitinho started in Fla neither shaky nor swiftly, but gradually he got used to it and started playing the way the red-black torsida expected from him.

This year is perhaps the most successful in the forward’s career in terms of efficiency. On account of his 12 goals scored and the same number of assists in 46 matches. For comparison: in 84 games for the army team Vitya, as he was called in CSKA, scored only 19 assists.

By the way, on Thursday, Vitinho as part of his team reached the final of the Copa Libertadores, where Flamengo will meet with Palmeiras Luisa Adriano. The duel of the former army player and the Spartak player will turn out to be curious.