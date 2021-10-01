https://ria.ru/20210610/affleck-1736527608.html

It became known what the ex-wife thinks about Affleck and Lopez’s affair

It became known what the ex-wife thinks about Affleck and Lopez’s affair – Russia news today

It became known what the ex-wife thinks about Affleck and Lopez’s affair

It became known what Jennifer Garner thinks about the affair of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, reports E! News citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 10.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 10 – RIA Novosti. It became known what Jennifer Garner thinks about the affair of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, reports E! News citing its sources. “Jen doesn’t want to interfere. She lives on. As before, she is focused on children, and they are her priority. When children spend time with Ben, she hopes that they are also a priority for him. It’s not her problem. what he does the rest of the time, “says an insider. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in June 2005 and divorced in November 2018. They have three children in common: daughters Violet and Seraphina, as well as a son, Samuel. Rumors that Affleck and Lopez were back together appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021. The artists met in the 2000s, and Ben even proposed to Jennifer, but the matter did not come to a wedding. In January 2004, it became known that they broke up.

