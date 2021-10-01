It became known who is preparing Baltika for the match with Olimp

Eduard Steinbrecher and Andrei Nikitin are preparing Baltika footballers for the Sunday match against Olimp from Dolgoprudny, Moscow Region. This was reported to “Klops” by the head of the press service Sergei Kandalov.

The team is preparing in a regular mode, the trainings are conducted by these specialists. Ex-mentor Yevgeny Kaleshin on Thursday, September 30, wrote a statement, his resignation was accepted. On Friday morning, Kaleshin and two more coaches said goodbye to the team and left Kaliningrad.

Steinbrecher and Nikitin have a category A license, which gives the right to temporarily perform coaching duties. Who will be the next permanent coach of Baltika is still unknown.

The media assumed that 51-year-old Robert Evdokimov would start work in Kaliningrad. In previous seasons, he headed the top clubs of the first division “Orenburg” and “Nizhny Novgorod” and achieved results with them. Another option is Sergei Ignashevich, who in his two debut seasons at Torpedo Moscow failed to take the team to the Premier League. Other options are being considered.