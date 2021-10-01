It is always difficult for Zenit to play against Sochi. Qualified and experienced team “, reports Sergey Semak – Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak shared his thoughts before the RPL round 10 game against Sochi.

– Sergei Bogdanovich, on Sunday Zenit will play their third match in eight days. What is the physical condition of the team?

– I think it’s normal. The question is more about the emotional state, because the matches of the national teams and the Champions League stand out against the background of the Russian championship, and the switch does not always work out very well for the team.

– Sochi was in the leading group, but then suffered two defeats in a row and slowed down a bit. How do you assess your future opponent?

– The opponent is very organized, this is a good team that represented our country in European competitions and is now fighting to get there. That says it all.

A qualified, experienced team that is always difficult for us to play with.

– Emotionally, how ready is Zenit to return to the Russian championship after a tense match against Malmo?

– Sunday’s game will just show if we can quickly switch and show a good and high-quality game, – said Semak.

Zenit will play against Sochi at home. The match will take place on October 3 and will start at 16:30 Moscow time.

The victories of Zenit and Spartak are superb, but the removal of rivals helped us a lot