It is difficult for an actor to watch “Harry Potter”

It doesn’t matter who the actors have played in their careers, for generations of fans who have grown up Harry Potter many will be remembered for their roles in this franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe may have reinvented himself as one of the most exciting and daring young actors in the business after taking on many challenging roles, but he never manages to escape the shadow of the boy who survived.

This is due to the fact that the young cast has literally grown before our eyes over the course of a decade, and many people will not be able to associate stars with other characters. Of course, many of the former Hogwarts alumni gained the fame that came to them by becoming part of Harry Potter…

Ever since Matthew Lewis last played Neville Longbottom, he has struggled to find challenging projects to prove his talent. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old actor admitted that it is difficult for him to return to the franchise because he is too familiar with the role.

It’s quite difficult for me when too my qualities begin to manifest themselves in the character. It’s easier when I can play someone completely different, for example, a policeman in London or someone from the rich. It hurts at times how many of me are left in Neville. When I look, I say, “It’s not Neville, it’s you.”

It seems that all the actors have finally moved away from Harry Pottersince now “Fantastic Beasts” are gaining traction, but rumors of a potential cast reunion continue to swirl. Based on the popularity of the franchise, anything is possible.