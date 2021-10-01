J.Lo dumped baseball player and went to Ben Affleck – media

51-year-old Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez not only still starring in candid videos, but also continues to provide sensations to the world “yellow” press.

About another such stunning news related to J. Lo, the world was told by the US Weekly, citing an informed source. It turns out that the famous film star is currently having feelings for the equally famous 48-year-old actor. Ben Affleck…

“Jen enjoyed her trip to Montana incredibly and enjoys her friendship with Ben. She has feelings for Ben, “- said the interlocutor of journalists.

At the same time, he noted that the star couple is in no hurry to speed up the development of the nascent romance, but everything supposedly goes to that. This was partly confirmed by Affleck himself, who, during a conversation with journalists, admitted that he maintains contact with the actress and “respects her very much.”

Recall singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez parted. The couple have been together for four years, and the last two have been engaged.

The lovers twice postponed the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in December last year, the bride said that she had even thought that she and Alex did not need a marriage.

Previously EADaily reported that on January 20 this year, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez spoke at the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States Joe Biden…