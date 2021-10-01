https://ria.ru/20210816/bilan-1745880625.html

“Jack Sparrow is resting”: fans compared Bilan with Depp

“Jack Sparrow is resting”: fans compared Bilan with Depp – Russia news today

“Jack Sparrow is resting”: fans compared Bilan with Depp

Fans have compared Dima Bilan to Johnny Depp. They were prompted to such reflections by the new post of the singer in his personal microblog. RIA Novosti, 08/16/2021

2021-08-16T10: 46

2021-08-16T10: 46

2021-08-16T10: 46

showbiz

dima bilan (victor belan)

Johnny Depp

stars

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745881558_2 0:2000:1124_1920x0_80_0_0_b3d9d4abb3a72b7b4a6d5e2b0e01a12b.jpg

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Fans have compared Dima Bilan to Johnny Depp. They were prompted to such reflections by the new post of the singer in his personal microblog. The winner of Eurovision 2008 has published a snapshot showing him with makeup. “Somewhere in Africa after filming. I didn’t have time to wash my eyes, and how much glue in my hair was enough for three days of combing!” – shared the performer.Bilan’s followers liked his image. “You always had a very expressive look, but now it’s like that in general”, “Oh, handsome”, “Well, what a handsome man, Dima! Always, and with not washed off paint too,” the users responded. Many also decided that with a slight smokey ice, their idol is similar to the hero of Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – Captain Jack Sparrow. “Jack Sparrow is resting”, “Dima, you look so much like Johnny Depp in this photo”, “Johnny Depp”, “And he became like Jack Sparrow”, “Jack Sparrow on the way, on flights. Did you park the black pearl without any problems?” – write in the comments. Recently Dima Bilan hinted that he could once again take part in the Eurovision Song Contest.

https://ria.ru/20210705/bilan-1739975501.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745881558_319-0:1818:1124_1920x0_80_0_0_c724e9c2bac3feb0a2060555723b4f01.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

dima bilan (victor belan), johnny depp, stars, celebrities