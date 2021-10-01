Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic weekend in Montana. Photo is avaiable!

“Is it Earth Day because J.Lo reused her ex?”





Fans of the star ex-couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” in the early 2000s (which became a precedent!), Crossed their fingers in the hope of a celebrity reunion. Ben Affleck and J. Lo got engaged in 2002, but it never came to a wedding: in 2004, the celebrities broke up. And now, 17 years later, they were again noticed together – for the second time!

The 48-year-old actor took his former lover to a ski resort in Montana, where he owns a chalet. It is noted that Ben is very selective in terms of guests of his cozy home in the Yellowstone club: in addition to 51-year-old Jennifer, there were only ex-wife of the actor, Jennifer Garner, and their children – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel …

Sources of the TV channel E! said that Ben and Jennifer spent about a week at the resort and during this time no one joined them. People magazine insiders added that Lopez is absolutely happy in Affleck’s company and no longer remembers Alex Rodriguez, whom she broke up with a few months ago. The pop star and the athlete were engaged for two years.

Fans of the stars are going crazy on social media and looking forward to their reunion, which will surely become one of the most high-profile events of this year. “The Cicadas are back, Bennifers are back, if only Asher had a summer hit, and I’m ready for you, 2004!” – posted by a twitter user. Others joined in, “I refuse to acknowledge hipster jeans again, but I’m glad Bennifer’s comeback,” Is this Earth Day because J.Lo reused her ex? “