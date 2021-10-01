Jennifer Lopez commented on the break with the groom

Jennifer Lopez

The American media report that the reason for the separation was the 30-year-old model Madison LeCroy. At the beginning of the year, information appeared that the athlete had a connection on the side, but then the alleged homewrecker said: they did not meet, but only communicated through video calls. Madison also added that there was no betrayal, and she respects J.Lo very much.

They say that the 51-year-old star and her fiancé were in quarantine and so had problems that had to be solved with a family psychologist. And now the performer of the hit If You Had My Love has confirmation of the alleged betrayal. “They are not all going smoothly, but this case with Madison was the last straw for Jennifer,” – said the insider.

True, later Lopez noted that they were not going to leave. “We are working on some things,” – said the star.

Alleged Lover – Madison LeCroy

By the way, LeCroy is a popular American model and participant in the Southern Charm reality show. On social networks, she has almost half a million fans who follow her life. Madison loves to post nude photos as well as shots with her son.

do not missJennifer Lopez will spend three million dollars on the wedding

We will remind, Jennifer and Alex were introduced by the ex-husband of Lopez Mark Anthony. The couple began appearing together four years ago. Rodriguez, an ex-footballer and millionaire, immediately fell in love with the singer. Together they traveled the world, introduced the children, and eventually decided to get married, but due to the pandemic, the celebration was constantly postponed.

Alex and Jennifer were considered the perfect match

Based on materials from People magazine

Photo: Legion-Media, Instagram