Jennifer Lopez ditched jewelry for a new challenge. But she was not supported

Jennifer Lopez’s hit hit “Love Donʼt Cost a Thing” turned 20 this weekend. On this occasion, the singer decided to recreate a video in which she walked from an expensive convertible, threw off her clothes, gold jewelry and sang that she did not need the money of her beloved, because her love could not be bought.

In the new version, the singer walks along the beach in a white coat, a T-shirt with her photo, and throws away her sunglasses and a bracelet. “The Love Donʼt Cost a Thing Challenge Starts Now! – the singer wrote in a tweet. “I can’t wait for him to be performed by you.”

And although fans appreciated the singer’s video, the proposal to do the same caused bewilderment. They did not understand what exactly they wanted from them – is it really the same to walk along a tropical beach, throwing expensive jewelry in front of the camera?