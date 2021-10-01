Jennifer Lopez in the top flashes lush breasts

Jennifer Lopez amazes a huge number of people with her beauty and unfading youth. At the age of 52, she continues to amaze and amaze the audience in revealing outfits, short dresses, plunging necklines and beautiful toned skin without flaws.

The artist does not stop there: she has achieved success in the music field and cinema, won the title of one of the most beautiful women in the world, as well as a multi-million army of fans. Jay Lo recently became a shoe designer and also launched a line of skincare cosmetics.

A new photo of Jennifer Lopez appeared on the web, which was released as part of an advertising campaign for the JLo Beauty brand. In the frame, Ben Affleck’s beloved appeared in white trousers with a high waistline and a beautiful top in chocolate shade. The artist removed her hair into a disheveled hairstyle, and adhered to natural shades in her makeup. The star looks amazing and drives fans crazy with a gorgeous figure.

“I want people to know that this (product) has a deep meaning for me, that it is personal. I made my life better by making it more beautiful, simpler. And now I want to share what I have learned with women through all over the world. Do you want to know where my skin is from, and why I look this way? Here’s how “, – said the founder of the JLo Beauty brand Jennifer Lopez.

