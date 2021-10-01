Jennifer Lopez on reuniting with Ben Affleck: “Now is the best time of my life”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a lot of noise. At first, the fans were sure that the stars were just PR for nostalgia. But over time, it became clear that the lovers are very serious.

Now Jennifer and Ben are spending more and more time together. Talking to reporters, Lopez admitted that she had not felt such euphoria for a very long time. “I’m very happy. People ask: “How are you? What’s happening? Are you okay?”. But I have never felt better than now. I adore all the love that comes my way now, all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know: now is the best time in my life, ”said the artist.

The stars look incredibly happy

Recall that at the beginning of the year, Jennifer was going to marry athlete Alex Rodriguez. The lovers were planning the ceremony with might and main when rumors about the man’s betrayal appeared. For a while, the singer tried to work on the relationship, but in the end, the stars broke up anyway.

Jennifer has always had a good relationship with Ben Affleck. After parting, the artists rarely saw each other, but spoke warmly about each other.

As Lopez admitted, harmony in her personal life has a good effect on her work. Now the artist is working hard on new tracks. Talking to representatives of Apple Music, Jennifer said that she draws inspiration from the world around her and nature.

