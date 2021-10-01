Jennifer Lopez shared new photos with children after a date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – the main newsmakers of the past few weeks – have definitely stopped hiding their relationship. In any case, the lovers are no longer hiding and have completely weakened the methods of conspiracy. The other day they were spotted together at one of the restaurants in Los Angeles. According to eyewitnesses, Jennifer and Ben walked hugging each other: she laid her head on his shoulder, he held her by the waist. Later, Affleck was photographed by the paparazzi on the outskirts of Lopez’s house. The actor did not hide his face and raise the roof of his convertible, but noticing the photographers in the bushes, he just smiled at them.

At the same time, lovers still ignore the press and do not give official statements. Only J.Lo, who had disappeared from social networks for several days, returned to Instagram and began to publish posts in which there is a lot of love … for children. Yesterday, immediately after new confirmations of the star’s romantic meeting with Ben Affleck hit the network, fresh photos with children – 13-year-old twins Max and Emmy – appeared on her page. Home shots without retouching, the singer signed emoji in the form of white hearts and coconuts – all because she sweetly calls the twins “her coconuts” from birth.

Jennifer Lopez with her son Emmy and Max

And the day before, the singer and actress shared a nostalgic video, recalling her first studio album On The 6, and confessed her love for the fans:

June 1 is always a happy day for me! That was the day I released my debut album On The 6. It changed my life forever. With him I traveled all over the world, thanks to him I got acquainted with the universe of music and with you. Thank you for being with me to this day! I love you so much. Write what is your favorite song from this album, Lopez signed the video.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the novel, appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.