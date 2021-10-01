Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Jewelry | Vogue Russia

Jennifer Lopez can rightfully be called the queen of diamonds – she adores them and wears them literally every day, skillfully choosing jewelry for any occasion. Celebrity engagement rings alone are worth something – recently in social networks there was even a rating of the most beautiful rings ever presented to Lopez. We studied photographs of the star from different years and noticed that from the 1990s to the present day she prefers certain types of jewelry. If the style of the singer is close to you, all the information below will surely be useful to you.

Diamond studs

Diamond studs are the very rare case when a luxurious piece of jewelry will be appropriate both in the office and at a gala event, even if it is an Oscar ceremony. Jennifer Lopez often appears in them on the red carpet or at important events, combining them with classic suits and turtlenecks.

Earrings rings

If you think about what accessory is associated with the singer, the first thing that comes to mind for most people will definitely be hoop earrings. Thick, thin, large and gigantic, with or without diamonds – Jennifer Lopez can still be seen wearing such rings today. If you miss the 1990s and 2000s, this piece of jewelry will help you look like your childhood idols.

Pendant with lettering

“Bella,” Jennifer Lopez tells us from her necklace at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Carrie Bradshaw also loved such pendants, and many still hunt for them. Any inscription can be made for you in the Poison Drop store – you can choose a font, metal and make the perfect gift for a friend who is crazy about J.Lo and not only. And the ideal options that you can buy right now are in front of you.

Diamond Bracelets

Another favorite of the singer’s evening wardrobe is the diamond bracelet. A celebrity sometimes wears several at once – this technique is appropriate if you are wearing a laconic simple dress, for example, a solid black one. There is no such person who would not be delighted with a luxurious bracelet, so the right model for you will be the perfect investment.

Cross pendant

Jennifer Lopez does not hide her religious beliefs, and the diamond pendant in the shape of a cross seems to serve as her talisman, so often she wears it. This accessory is another greetings from the 2000s, and if such aesthetics are close to you, then why not?