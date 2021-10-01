https://ria.ru/20210114/lopez-1592918892.html

Jennifer Lopez's new video caused a stir on the web

Jennifer Lopez’s new video caused a stir on the web – Russia news today

Jennifer Lopez’s new video caused a stir on the web

American singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez has posted on Instagram a fragment of her new explicit video for the song "In the morning".

MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. American singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez has posted on Instagram a fragment of her new explicit video for the song “In the morning”. On the eve of the preview of the music video, in which the performer’s costume consists only of a pair of angel wings, caused a violent reaction from fans. “The song is about the fact that you are obliged to be treated properly,” the 51-year-old singer explained behind the scenes. “There are many symbols in the video. to appear and her own wings so that she can get out of this relationship “, – added Lopez. According to the singer, as a result, the heroine realizes that you cannot change anyone, you can only change herself. The subscribers liked the video very much:” a real angel “,” this truth I learned it from you “,” queen “,” proud of you “,” incomparable “,” masterpiece “.

