Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder are the most stylish couple of the 1990s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited 17 years after breaking up. Rumor has it that Friends stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have also rekindled old feelings (this time completely off-screen). We invite you to plunge into nostalgia and admire one of the brightest couples of that era. Meet: young, beautiful and very fashionable Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

It was love at first sight. At least that’s what the actors themselves say. They first met at the premiere of The Great Fireballs in the late eighties. He was 26, she was 17.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp at the premiere of “The Mermaids” in Beverly Hills, 1990 © Ron Galella, Ltd.

“People were crowding around us. But it was as if a fog was floating in front of my eyes, I did not see anyone around. Only her beautiful eyes, ”Johnny recalls. “It took us a few seconds to realize that something important happened in our life,” Winona admitted in an interview. “At first I thought he was a typical nerd. Johnny was incredibly shy. “

He has a marriage with Laurie Ann Ellison and several other high-profile novels behind him, and for Winona, Depp was the first. “When I met Johnny, I was a virgin. He changed it. He was the first in everything. With him was my first real kiss. He was my first boyfriend. My first lover. He will always be in my heart. Is always. It’s a funny word, ”Winona recalls.

“Yes, I was engaged. But if by the age of 28 you have not made a single mistake, this is not normal. But in all my life, I have never experienced such feelings that I have in relation to Winona. I feel, no, I am even sure that no one has ever experienced such feelings and never will. Love is a trial and error path. But when you find someone you really need, there can be no mistake, ”Johnny said.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp at the Westwood Premiere of “Edward Scissorhands”, 1990

They really did not part for a second: they appeared together at all Hollywood parties, traveled, gave interviews, filmed and kissed on the red carpet. All attention was focused only on them. Real rock stars of young Hollywood in the 1990s. Their style was in perfect sync. He is in an oversized orange suit, she is in a laconic black dress. She is wearing a massive leather jacket and red lipstick, he is wearing a sleeveless jacket with the effect of wet hair. He is in a three-piece suit with theatrical elements, she is in the attire of a court lady from the same play (ready-made characters for the gothic version of “Bridgerton” with their own drama).

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder at the 48th Golden Globes, 1991 © Jim Smeal

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder at the premiere of Crybaby, 1990 © Kevin.Mazur / INACTIVE

This couple had a rebellious spirit, real passion and true admiration for each other’s talent. Winona was a true fashion icon of her time: she was called the godmother of 1990s grunge. In addition to leather trench coats and jackets at social events, she conquered everyone with flat shoes, ordinary blue jeans, baseball caps, chokers, bohemian velvet coats and slip dresses. And Johnny really learned a lot from her.

Have you noticed that when you fall in love, sooner or later you start to resemble your partner? This also affected the images of Johnny and Winona. “We spent all day and all night together. We didn’t want to part at all “, – recalls Johnny.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1990

Five months after the first meeting, the actor made an offer. Winona tried more than once to return the wedding ring, but in the end she accepted it back. A month later, they lived together. A month later, Depp got her name tattooed on his arm.

While this story resembles the plot of a melodrama. But then real life began, where, unfortunately, there was no happy ending for this couple. Their relationship has not simply passed the test of time and fame. Due to tight schedules, they began to see less and less, and in the press every now and then there were rumors about the novels of the actors on the side. Although Johnny and Winona themselves denied discord, they stopped appearing in public in an embrace. In 1993, news broke that Johnny and Winona had broken off their engagement.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp at the premiere of The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 © Ron Galella, Ltd.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1991 © Barry King

“It’s impossible to have a private life in Hollywood. Winona and I made a huge mistake by letting the journalists get too close. We thought it would satiate their curiosity, but the opposite happened: they swallowed us, completely destroying our relationship, ”explained Johnny.

Yet Johnny and Winona remained one of the main symbols of pure and crazy love of that era. Will they be willing to join the high-profile comebacks and try to start over? It is possible, since Winona supported her former lover during the endless lawsuits with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1990 © Jim Smeal

We suggest you feel a little nostalgic, revisit “Edward Scissorhands” and repeat the cult performances of the actors (it doesn’t matter, with or without a partner). Austere black suits, red lipstick, brutal leather jackets, hairspray, silk dresses and rough boots – that’s what the spirit of free love was dressed in in the 1990s.

