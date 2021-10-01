Johnny Depp helps the German volleyball club

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp helps a volleyball club from the small town of Suhl. He made a present that you can sell and get money for for the needs of the club.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp supported the German volleyball players from the Bundesliga club VfB Suhl during the difficult time of the coronavirus. Of course, the famous “pirate” will not come to Suhl, but he will help the team in financial matters.

The Volleyball Association has officially announced that actor Johnny Depp has signed the VfB Suhl women’s team jersey. The event took place within the framework of the 55th Film Festival, which took place in the Czech city of Karlsbad.

This T-shirt, signed by the Hollywood star, is scheduled to be auctioned by the volleyball club in October this year. The organizers are hoping for a solid profit that will bring additional income to the club.

For a small club in Zul, the money from the sale of a Johnny Depp signature T-shirt is an important income. The management will gladly accept any amount raised.

“Of course, our Zulian wolves don’t have a million dollar budget like the big teams in the league. In fact, it is even one of the lowest in our country, ”says VfB Suhl manager Alex Becker.

It was manager Alex Becker who initiated the T-shirt auction. He has known Hollywood actor Johnny Depp for about four years, and they had a little chat at the Zurich Film Festival last October. Becker then told Depp that he volunteered for his local volleyball team and supported the club. And although the club is small, Becker is energetic and enthusiastic.

Johnny Depp, according to Becker, became interested in a small but persistent team from Zul and wanted to help her somehow.

“At one time or another, we really annoyed the big players in the Bundesliga. And since Johnny has often embodied an outsider in his career, in his greatest roles, he became interested in our club even then, “- explains the star’s interest VfB Suhl manager.

Therefore, Alex Becker took a club T-shirt with him and invited Depp to sign it so that later he could sell it to the actor’s fans and help out some good money.

The jersey auction is symbolically scheduled for October as the team kicks off in the Bundesliga this month. On October 6th, VfB Suhl kicks off the new season by playing against Ladies in Black Aachen.

